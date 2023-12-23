The Difference Between Lobster And Crawfish

There's nothing quite like a seafood boil, in which you assemble a tasty selection of crustaceans and enjoy a hands-on affair. Such meals typically incorporate local components, making it easy to craft a large batch fit for a crowd. In the U.S., there are two famous cultural traditions that promote this culinary activity: the New England lobster feast and the Lousiana crawfish boil. Although they often incorporate similar ingredients, the different crustacean base used offers a distinct experience.

So, what is the difference between the two shelled and clawed aquatic creatures? Past their most immediately recognizable difference — size — there are actually a whole lot of disparities. Not only do the respective sea creatures lend themselves to a particular eating experience, but they each align with varying ingredients, too. Throw in different regions of habitation, and there are many culinary renditions of each animal. So, let's dive into the distinctions between these two crustaceans.