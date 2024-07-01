Here's How To Properly Eat Crawfish Like A Pro

You're at your first crawfish boil, seated at a communal table covered with a plastic tablecloth or newspaper. An enormous platter with a mountain of red crawfish, boiled potatoes, and corn appears. The locals scoop up the "mudbugs," as they're sometimes called, and crack them open in seconds. During a single seating, these crawfish-eating pros can devour four to five pounds. For anyone new to the tradition, the whole spectacle may feel overwhelming. What exactly is the proper way to eat these crustaceans? It may seem daunting and less-than-delectable, but the experience of cracking and peeling crawfish can be unceremoniously fun once you learn the proper technique.

Admittedly, there's a bit of an ick factor because you start by ripping the little critter in half. The meat in a crawfish is in its tail, and the only way to get to it is by tearing off the crawfish's head and claws with a quick twist. You could toss the head away, but crawfish connoisseurs will first suck out the delicious briny juices and "fat" inside. The yellow-orange crawfish "fat" is actually a liver-like organ that filters out toxins, and for some, eating it is essential to the overall experience.

Moving on to the tail, peel the soft shell at the tip of the meaty portion as you would peel a shrimp. Pinch the crawfish's flippers and with the fingers of your other hand gently tug out the meat. Peel off any remaining shell and pop that tender one-bite morsel into your mouth.