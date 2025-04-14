Can Bread Pudding Be Frozen (And How Long Will It Last)?

If you're not making homemade bread pudding, you're seriously missing out. What began as a way to utilize stale, forgotten bread has become a sweet, tasty treat that's always a hit at bake sales. It's both ridiculously good and ridiculously easy to whip up a rich bread pudding. There are tons of recipes out there for the best ways to elevate your bread pudding, and even celebrities like Ina Garten have weighed in with secrets on how to make better bread pudding toppings. The best part about it is that you can freeze bread pudding, and it'll defrost pretty well.

Bread pudding can be frozen either baked or unbaked, depending on the circumstance you want to freeze it for. If you're making pineapple bread pudding for tomorrow's potluck, popping the container in the refrigerator overnight should be fine, but if you're baking it the week before a big holiday, that bad boy is going to need an extended stay in the freezer. A baked bread pudding can last between two to three months in the freezer if cooled and wrapped properly, which means you can bake a pumpkin bread pudding a whole month before fall even begins. Unbaked bread pudding can be frozen for about a month before it throws on leather boots and a biker jacket and turns "bad."