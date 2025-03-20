Skip The Latte And Make Matcha Pudding Instead

Matcha is becoming an increasingly popular flavor in the U.S. and beyond, and can be found in most coffee shops around the country in latte form. If you're a matcha fan and have ever wondered if its applications extend beyond milky drinks, you'll be delighted to learn about this silky matcha pudding with sweet red bean paste. The pudding is an attractive and creamy dessert with the bold unmistakable taste of matcha. It's sweetened slightly with maple syrup and blended with milk and heavy cream for the ultimate smooth and creamy texture. Unlike common chia puddings that are popular today, this version, inspired by traditional Japanese flavors, has a velvety texture and is rich and light all in one bite. Topping it with nutty and sweet red bean paste adds a touch of contrasting color and texture and an earthy sweetness.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love a simple dessert like this that can be made ahead and enjoyed for casual nights at home or for entertaining. The matcha naturally gives the pudding a beautiful green hue making it appealing to the eye, while being a nice change from typical desserts." Keep reading to learn how to whip up an easy matcha dessert that is not your humdrum everyday pudding.