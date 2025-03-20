Skip The Latte And Make Matcha Pudding Instead
Matcha is becoming an increasingly popular flavor in the U.S. and beyond, and can be found in most coffee shops around the country in latte form. If you're a matcha fan and have ever wondered if its applications extend beyond milky drinks, you'll be delighted to learn about this silky matcha pudding with sweet red bean paste. The pudding is an attractive and creamy dessert with the bold unmistakable taste of matcha. It's sweetened slightly with maple syrup and blended with milk and heavy cream for the ultimate smooth and creamy texture. Unlike common chia puddings that are popular today, this version, inspired by traditional Japanese flavors, has a velvety texture and is rich and light all in one bite. Topping it with nutty and sweet red bean paste adds a touch of contrasting color and texture and an earthy sweetness.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love a simple dessert like this that can be made ahead and enjoyed for casual nights at home or for entertaining. The matcha naturally gives the pudding a beautiful green hue making it appealing to the eye, while being a nice change from typical desserts." Keep reading to learn how to whip up an easy matcha dessert that is not your humdrum everyday pudding.
Gather the ingredients for matcha pudding with sweet red bean paste
To make this recipe, start by picking up some matcha. If you're wondering whether to use ceremonial grade or culinary grade matcha, either will work but no need to go with ceremonial grade, the smoothest tasting matcha, since we won't be drinking it on its own. Hit up the dairy aisle for milk and heavy cream. You'll also need gelatin, water, maple syrup, and sweet red bean paste.
Step 1: Mix the gelatin and water
Mix the gelatin and ½ cup water in a small bowl and let sit for 5 minutes.
Step 2: Sift the matcha
Sift the matcha powder in a small bowl.
Step 3: Mix the matcha with water
Add the remaining warm water and whisk till smooth.
Step 4: Add ingredients to a pot
Add the milk and maple syrup to a pot and bring the heat to medium to warm up for 5 minutes.
Step 5: Combine the milk and gelatin
Transfer the warm milk to a bowl and whisk in the gelatin.
Step 6: Add the matcha
Add the matcha mixture and stir again with a whisk.
Step 7: Add the cream
Add the heavy cream and whisk again.
Step 8: Pour into cups and refrigerate
Pour into 2 cups, cover, and chill in the refrigerator for 2 hours.
Step 9: Top with red bean paste and serve
Top with red bean paste and serve.
Matcha Pudding With Sweet Red Bean Paste Recipe
Lattes aren't the only way to take advantage of vibrant green matcha powder, and this silky pudding with red bean paste makes a pretty and unsual dessert.
Ingredients
- 2 ½ teaspoons gelatin
- ¾ cup warm water, divided
- 2 teaspoons matcha powder
- ¾ cup milk
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- ¼ cup sweet red bean paste
Directions
- Mix the gelatin and ½ cup water in a small bowl and let sit for 5 minutes.
- Sift the matcha powder in a small bowl.
- Add the remaining warm water and whisk till smooth.
- Add the milk and maple syrup to a pot and bring the heat to medium to warm up for 5 minutes.
- Transfer the warm milk to a bowl and whisk in the gelatin.
- Add the matcha mixture and stir again with a whisk.
- Add the heavy cream and whisk again.
- Pour into 2 cups, cover, and chill in the refrigerator for 2 hours.
- Top with red bean paste and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|257
|Total Fat
|13.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|42.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|26.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|11.6 g
|Sodium
|93.0 mg
|Protein
|8.1 g
What is sweet red bean paste and why is it used in the matcha pudding?
Sweet red bean paste is a popular ingredient in Japanese desserts and is considered an important component in traditional confections. You'll see it used in doraki, which are pancake-like cakes, taiyaki, which are fish-shaped pastries, and mochi, which are glutinous rice cakes.
It's also known as "anko" and is made from azuki beans that are blended with sugar and cooked on the stove until they have formed a thick paste. There are two types of red bean paste, one that is very smooth and fully blended, and one that retains some of the chunkier bean texture. Both types can be used interchangeably.
The red bean paste is a delicious topping for the matcha pudding. The sweetness complements the slight bitterness of the matcha, and the texture adds a creamy richness to the dessert. The deep purple color is also an appealing contrast to the vibrant green of the matcha pudding, making it just as pretty as it is delicious.
What are other topping ideas for the matcha pudding?
There are many other options for topping the matcha pudding. To stick with a traditional Japanese topping, try mochi pieces for a chewy addition, or a dollop of black sesame paste for a rich depth of flavor. Roasted soybean flour can be dusted on top to add a sweet nutty taste.
Branching out into other topping ideas, any type of fruit will work. Try fresh raspberries, blueberries, sliced strawberries, diced mango, or sliced bananas. In addition to fresh fruit, chopped almonds, walnuts, or pistachios add a nice crunch and a complementary nutty flavor. Toasted sesame seeds, hemp seeds, or pumpkin seeds also bring in a crunchy element.
For a light and airy contrast, add some whipped cream or coconut whipped cream. Drizzle on some warm chocolate syrup, maple syrup, or caramel sauce. Shaved chocolate or chocolate chips are a nice combination with whipped cream. Or for a citrusy flavor, add some fresh lemon, lime, or grapefruit zest, which will brighten up the flavors and also add a pretty finish to the dessert.