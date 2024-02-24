Coffee Purin (Egg Custard Pudding) Recipe

Is there anything more inviting than a silky custard pudding, served up in a puddle of its own bittersweet caramel? What if we added coffee — could you be tempted to swap out that austere morning cup of joe, acidic and dark, for something a little more...saucy?

Ideal for an afternoon pick-me-up or breakfast of champions, this coffee-flavored version of purin (Japanese custard pudding), draws from the kissaten (old-fashioned cafe) culture of Japan. These retro coffee shops, often with a Showa-era or distinctly Western aesthetic, feature richly colored wooden furniture and relics of the 1920s through '80s — think grandfather clocks, plush velvety seating, and delicate china. Unlike modern coffee shops, kissaten are places of relaxation and muted conversation, not work (some don't even offer Wi-Fi!). There's no flurry of fingers over click-clacking keyboards, but only a curl of steam to disturb the air, rising from a porcelain cup. Time slows down here.

At kissaten, desserts like chiffon cake, Mont Blanc, and, of course, purin, are savored rather than gobbled. Created by Tasting Table recipe developer Rika Hoffman, this version of Japanese custard pudding is rich and indulgent, infused with bold espresso flavor and finished with a slightly bitter caramel sauce to temper the custard's sweetness. It's a dessert that's as classic as the kissaten.