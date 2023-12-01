Mont Blanc Is The French Dessert Featuring A Mountain Of Chestnut Puree

The adorable and delicious Mont Blanc dessert gets its name and its aesthetic from the titular mountain in Southern France. Considered a French classic, modern interpretations of the dish can vary quite a bit — from the addition of sweet beans in Japan to a chestnut and chocolate parfait in the States. Traditionally, the dish consisted of a base layer of meringues covered with a chestnut paste and topped with whipped cream. All three layers have a distinctly soft, velvety texture, so the dessert is sometimes paired with a layer of cake or some other ingredient which gives it a bit more bite.

One lovely thing about the dessert is that its size is customizable. You can make individual-sized mountains just as easily as a large cake best eaten with a group. Although the dish is served year-round, chestnuts are more commonly used in the fall and winter when they're in season. Roasted chestnuts are a holiday staple, but they aren't as popular as they used to be. The Mont Blanc dessert is a great way to get your savory nut fix without sacrificing your sweet tooth, making it a perfect treat for anyone who thinks chestnuts are overly bitter.