28 Wrap Recipes That Make The Perfect Light Lunch Or Dinner

A wrap will have you covered anytime you're looking for a light meal that still helps you get in all the good stuff, like protein and veggies. It's a simple meal format, so it can be replicated with countless different ingredients, and it'll help you feel full without making you absolutely stuffed. Of course, you can always throw ingredients into a big tortilla or a large piece of lettuce, but we think that wraps deserve a little more thought and effort.

That's why we've collected this list of wrap recipes that you can enjoy for lunch or dinner whenever you don't want anything too heavy. Some pack in the protein, others focus more on crisp veggies, and many do both at the same time. So, forget about spending your hard-earned cash on a subpar wrap from a local takeout spot, and try out these recipes for your next quick meal instead.