28 Wrap Recipes That Make The Perfect Light Lunch Or Dinner
A wrap will have you covered anytime you're looking for a light meal that still helps you get in all the good stuff, like protein and veggies. It's a simple meal format, so it can be replicated with countless different ingredients, and it'll help you feel full without making you absolutely stuffed. Of course, you can always throw ingredients into a big tortilla or a large piece of lettuce, but we think that wraps deserve a little more thought and effort.
That's why we've collected this list of wrap recipes that you can enjoy for lunch or dinner whenever you don't want anything too heavy. Some pack in the protein, others focus more on crisp veggies, and many do both at the same time. So, forget about spending your hard-earned cash on a subpar wrap from a local takeout spot, and try out these recipes for your next quick meal instead.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Sometimes, people think that wraps aren't very filling, but you'll see that's definitely not the case with this chicken-packed wrap. Bacon gives it extra richness and crunch, which only helps bulk it up more. And a fresh, crunchy salad ensures that it tastes as light and refreshing as possible. Serve it alongside chips for extra crunch, or pack crackers and hummus on the side if you want to make your meal even more filling.
Recipe: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Shredded Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo sauce isn't only for wings and dip; it also shines in this recipe. Shredded chicken may seem boring, but once it's doused in a generous amount of Buffalo sauce, it makes a hearty filling for a wrap. You'll also find tomatoes and lettuce in this wrap, but feel free to add any other veggies you have on hand. Sliced red onion would be a nice touch if you want a strong, punchy flavor in your meal.
Recipe: Shredded Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Antipasti Italian Chicken Wrap
When you make this antipasti Italian chicken wrap, you'll feel like you ordered lunch from a fancy cafe. Artichokes, arugula, olives, and roasted red pepper join the chicken breast to pack it with tons of flavor and make this wrap taste fresh. The pesto is also a nice touch, adding richness and a bold, herbal flavor to the mix. When you're done assembling the wrap, grill it to give it those pretty grill marks and to melt the cheese inside.
Recipe: Antipasti Italian Chicken Wrap
Easy (No Peel!) Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps
For egg lovers, egg salad makes for a filling, refreshing lunch. But all too often, people avoid making the dish simply because it's so annoying to peel all those eggs. However, since you're baking these eggs instead of boiling them, you don't have to worry about peeling them at all, making this one of the easiest egg salad recipes we've ever seen. Once you've made the salad, wrap it in lettuce wraps, and you have a super-light meal that can also function as a snack or side dish.
Nashville Hot Chicken Wraps with Pickle Slaw
If you've spent much time in the South, then you've probably tried a Nashville hot chicken sandwich before. It's bold, spicy, and tangy. But it can be a heavy meal, so if you're looking for something lighter, it might make sense to try Nashville hot chicken in wrap form. This wrap shines because of the pickle slaw, which provides just the right amount of acidity and crunch to keep things interesting.
Ground Pork Lettuce Wraps
Ground pork doesn't just belong in meatballs. In fact, it's one of the most flavorful types of meat you can work with, which is why it makes so much sense in this lettuce wrap recipe. The fattiness and flavor of the pork take center stage, while cashews, carrots, and bell peppers create the sort of fresh crunch that takes this meal to a whole new level. And you can go all in with the fillings because it's served in a lettuce leaf.
Recipe: Ground Pork Lettuce Wraps
Green Goddess Air-Fried Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried chicken is an excellent addition to any wrap, but try air frying your chicken after coating it with breadcrumbs when you want something different. It'll reduce the amount of oil you need to use, resulting in a fresher flavor profile that complements the other fillings. This recipe also calls for avocado, parsley, chives, Romaine lettuce, and tarragon — all those green additions that make you feel like you're eating something that's seriously good for you.
BBQ Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Crunchy Veggies
Sometimes, BBQ chicken is the main course. Other times, it serves as a filling for your fresh, crunchy wrap. Although this recipe instructs you to make the BBQ chicken from scratch, we also like the idea of using leftovers — just take the chicken you have in the fridge from last night, douse it in BBQ sauce, and then layer it with crunchy veggies and lettuce to make a refreshing meal the next day.
Sesame Beef and Broccoli Wraps
There are a lot of cold, fresh wraps to choose from, but what about when you want a heartier and more warming meal? That's when you should make these beef and broccoli wraps. They include a decently sized serving of rice, which ensures that you're full after you eat this dish. Add a rich, nutty flavor with both sesame seeds and sesame oil.
Recipe: Sesame Beef and Broccoli Wraps
Tuna Lettuce Wraps
Who doesn't love a good tuna salad sandwich? There's the lean tuna, the fatty mayonnaise, and the crunchy onion all coming together in one coherent sandwich filling. But if you're trying to nix the bread (or simply don't have any on hand), try making these tuna lettuce wraps. First, make a flavorful tuna salad, then stuff it into lettuce leaves. We use butter lettuce in this recipe, but you can also use romaine or iceberg in its place if you prefer.
Recipe: Tuna Lettuce Wraps
Healthy Tuna Wrap
Sometimes, it makes sense to keep things simple when you want a meal that helps you feel your best. That's why we love this basic tuna wrap, which features a creamy tuna base with enough toppings to keep things flavorful. Perhaps the most unexpected ingredient here is crispy onions, which add a nice crunch to the otherwise creamy wrap. Don't forget red onions to add an extra pop of flavor.
Recipe: Healthy Tuna Wrap
Philly Cheesesteak Lettuce Wraps
Who said a Philly cheesesteak had to come in sandwich form? If you're craving those intense, meaty flavors but don't want to eat something quite as heavy, then place your Philly cheesesteak ingredients in a lettuce wrap. Sure, it's unconventional, but it's a delicious combo. It's more decadent than a salad, but a lot lighter than a sandwich. Sounds like a win for all the cheesesteak lovers out there.
Recipe: Philly Cheesesteak Lettuce Wraps
Quick Thai-Inspired Chicken Lettuce Wraps
To some people, ground chicken seems like a boring ingredient. But that's because those people haven't had this Thai-inspired lettuce wrap before. By using plenty of herbs and spices, you'll take these relatively simple ingredients and turn them into an incredibly flavorful meal. And since they come together in less than 30 minutes, this recipe is ideal for busy weeknights or last-minute work-from-home lunches when you don't want to settle for takeout.
Easy Chicken Caesar Wrap with Homemade Croutons
Few wraps are more beloved than a good chicken Caesar wrap. There's crunchiness from the lettuce, protein thanks to the chicken, and a lovely, creamy sauce to bring it all together. But one of the reasons we love Caesar salad so much is because of the croutons, so why skip them when it comes to a wrap? You'll actually make croutons from scratch for this recipe. Don't worry — they're easier to make than you may assume.
Lettuce Wrap
Hearty, refreshing, and crunchy: What more could you want from a good wrap? This lettuce wrap calls for a ground beef filling, which helps balance any lightness with some heft. Consider adding plenty of toppings to make things as flavorful as possible. Carrots cut into matchsticks, scallions, and sliced bell pepper will do the trick. Don't forget to season the beef with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce for maximum flavor in every bite.
Recipe: Lettuce Wrap
Copycat Chick-Fil-A Cool Wrap
You know those times when you're craving fast food but don't want to spend the money on it? We've been there before, which is why we love this copycat Chick-fil-A recipe. It replicates the iconic Cool Wrap, known as one of the lighter options on the menu. Although it may seem tricky to pull off, this wrap is actually very simple to make and comes together in 10 minutes. You may never want to get one from Chick-fil-A again.
Recipe: Copycat Chick-Fil-A Cool Wrap
Crab and Shrimp Cocktail Lettuce Wraps
Seafood absolutely belongs in wraps, and no, we're not talking about canned tuna. This wrap recipe takes things in a fancier direction by combining crab and shrimp in a cocktail-style presentation that pairs exceptionally well with lettuce wraps. To make things easier on yourself, we recommend opting for already-cooked crab and shrimp, which you can find in the seafood section of most grocery stores. Make your own cocktail sauce, or use a store-bought version if you're pinched for time.
Satay-Style Chicken Lettuce Wraps
We love satay-style chicken all on its own, but wrapping those skewers in lettuce wraps brings even more freshness. This recipe specifically calls for chicken thighs, since they tend to be more flavorful and have a more tender texture than other cuts of meat, but if you're trying to keep things as lean as possible, you can opt for chicken breast instead. The dipping sauce here is a key part of the recipe — it's made with peanut butter, sriracha, lime juice, garlic, and soy sauce, among a few other ingredients, to achieve its ultra-flavorful profile.
Roasted Squash and Peppers Wrap
A lot of the wrap recipes featured on this list are pretty meat-heavy, but you don't have to include any meat at all to make an excellent wrap. This recipe is proof. The stars are roasted squash and peppers, which make for a sweet and savory filling that'll have you going back for seconds once you finish your first wrap. You'll also include lettuce, cilantro, and avocado in the wrap, which adds extra crunch, flavor, and creaminess, respectively.
Recipe: Roasted Squash and Peppers Wrap
Simple Collard Wrap
Many of the recipes on this list call for wrapping your fillings in lettuce leaves, but lettuce isn't the only green that works well. Why not switch things up and try using collard greens as a wrap instead? This recipe instructs you to fill the wraps with homemade falafel, hummus, and fresh, crunchy vegetables that make for a hearty meal. The collard greens provide a surprising amount of structure to the dish, so you don't have to worry about those fillings falling out everywhere when you take a bite.
Recipe: Simple Collard Wrap
Tuna Salad Nori Wraps
If you want more of a bite-sized wrap, these tuna salad nori wraps are perfect for you. You'll use a sheet of nori to hold creamy tuna salad made with Kewpie mayo, which gives it a buttery richness you won't get from other mayo brands. Sriracha gives it a hint of heat, while crispy fried shallots provide extra crunch that makes these wraps shine. Eat them with chopsticks to keep things tidy, or pick them up with your hands.
Recipe: Tuna Salad Nori Wraps
Thai Larb-Style Turkey Lettuce Wraps
Ground turkey has never tasted as good as it does in this recipe for larb-style wraps. Turkey makes up much of the filling, but you'll also need to make toasted rice powder to give this dish its signature nuttiness. Other important ingredients include lime, Thai chili peppers, garlic, and shallots, which infuse every bite of these wraps with maximum flavor. Just because it's a light meal doesn't mean it doesn't pack a punch.
Buffalo Turkey Lettuce Wraps
Now, if you want to take your turkey lettuce wraps in a totally different direction, consider making this variety with a Buffalo-flavored filling. You can always use store-bought Buffalo sauce if you don't want to go through the hassle of making your own, but it only takes a few ingredients and a few minutes to make the sauce from scratch. Vegetables like carrots, celery, and tomatoes make for a fresh and crunchy addition to the filling.
Recipe: Buffalo Turkey Lettuce Wraps
Thai Crispy Tofu Lettuce Wraps
Have a block of tofu in your fridge that you're trying to figure out how to use? This recipe for tofu lettuce wraps is super easy and results in a surprisingly filling meal. After pressing the tofu, you can break it down in the pan as it crisps up, with the right amount of crunchiness to make for a more interesting texture. Perhaps the best part of this recipe, though, is the sauce made with sesame oil, soy sauce, maple syrup, and a few other ingredients, which ensures that every wrap tastes bold and rich.
Recipe: Thai Crispy Tofu Lettuce Wraps
Malaysian Pork Lettuce Wraps
When you want to go all out with your lettuce wraps, you have to make this Malaysian-inspired recipe. It utilizes pork shoulder, which creates a rich and salty base for the dish. The list of ingredients you need to make this is pretty long, and there's a good chance that you'll need to do some shopping to make sure you have everything, but once you're in the kitchen, it only takes 45 minutes to throw together. When you give the wraps a taste, you'll realize all that prep was absolutely worth it.
Recipe: Malaysian Pork Lettuce Wraps
Buffalo Chickpea Lettuce Wraps
You don't have to use meat to make an excellent wrap filling. In fact, these chickpea lettuce wraps might be heartier than some of the meat-heavy recipes on this list. You'll blend the chickpeas down in a food processor before combining them with an array of vegetables like carrots, celery, and cilantro, as well as sunflower seeds, seasoning, mayonnaise, and Buffalo sauce. That makes for a creamy but still ultimately refreshing filling for your crisp lettuce wraps. Blue cheese crumbles give them a funkiness that takes the wraps to a whole new level.
Recipe: Buffalo Chickpea Lettuce Wraps
Thai-Inspired Crispy Tofu Wraps
Tofu takes center stage in this wrap recipe that'll have you feeling full and satisfied in no time. As long as you use vegan sauces when making this wrap, it's completely vegan, which means you can share it with your vegan and non-vegan friends alike. What makes this recipe stand out is the fact that the tofu is pan-fried until it's perfectly crisp. Think you don't like tofu because you've only tasted kinds that tasted bland and watery? Well, this recipe might change your opinion on the ingredient since it makes for such an excellent filling.
Recipe: Thai-Inspired Crispy Tofu Wraps
Turkey Burger Lettuce Wraps
A turkey burger may be a lighter take on a classic beef burger, but sometimes, even that's too much when you're looking for a light meal. By replacing the typical buns with lettuce leaves, you can get that same turkey burger taste without feeling weighed down afterward. Make sure to stack your "burgers" high with cheese, tomatoes, and sliced onions — or any of your other favorite burger toppings. Without the bun, you can really appreciate those fresh flavors to their fullest.
Recipe: Turkey Burger Lettuce Wraps
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