Buffalo Chickpea Lettuce Wraps Recipe

Packed with protein and vibrant flavors, this vegetarian Buffalo chickpea lettuce wrap dish is perfect for those seeking quick and nutritious meal ideas. Easily customizable to suit various dietary preferences, the dish can seamlessly transition to vegan by opting for vegan mayo and skipping the blue cheese. (Though check the label on your Buffalo sauce for any non-vegan ingredients.)

It's also perfect for meal prep as this creation withstands the test of time in the fridge, providing many days' worth of convenient, healthy lunches. The versatility of this Buffalo chickpea mixture shines through as it can be enjoyed wrapped in lettuce or a tortilla, as a sandwich, or as a dip with chips or veggies.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this Buffalo chickpea dish. Regarding the reception it gets, she says, "Whenever I serve this, whether as a wrap or a dip, people want the recipe. It's simple to make and so flavorful."