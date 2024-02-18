Buffalo Chickpea Lettuce Wraps Recipe
Packed with protein and vibrant flavors, this vegetarian Buffalo chickpea lettuce wrap dish is perfect for those seeking quick and nutritious meal ideas. Easily customizable to suit various dietary preferences, the dish can seamlessly transition to vegan by opting for vegan mayo and skipping the blue cheese. (Though check the label on your Buffalo sauce for any non-vegan ingredients.)
It's also perfect for meal prep as this creation withstands the test of time in the fridge, providing many days' worth of convenient, healthy lunches. The versatility of this Buffalo chickpea mixture shines through as it can be enjoyed wrapped in lettuce or a tortilla, as a sandwich, or as a dip with chips or veggies.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this Buffalo chickpea dish. Regarding the reception it gets, she says, "Whenever I serve this, whether as a wrap or a dip, people want the recipe. It's simple to make and so flavorful."
Gather the ingredients for Buffalo chickpea lettuce wraps
To make this recipe, the produce you'll need includes celery, shredded carrots, cilantro, and butter lettuce along with fresh dill for topping. (Though the latter is optional.) "Romaine also works well for the lettuce wraps if you want to use that instead," Hahn shares.
For the base of this recipe, you'll need canned garbanzo beans along with mayonnaise, sunflower seeds, and your favorite Buffalo sauce. "I always look for unsalted sunflower seeds, but if you use salted, you may want to omit the added salt in the recipe," Hahn says. You can also make your own Buffalo sauce by mixing your favorite vinegar-based hot sauce and butter.
All that's left are some blue cheese crumbles, and salt and pepper to season, and then you're ready to whip up this delicious dish.
Step 1: Add the garbanzo beans to a food processor
Add the garbanzo beans to a food processor.
Step 2: Pulse the beans to break down
Pulse several times to break the beans down. Avoid overprocessing.
Step 3: Add the veggies, seeds, and seasoning
Transfer the mashed beans to a bowl and add the celery, carrots, cilantro, sunflower seeds, mayonnaise, Buffalo sauce, salt, and pepper.
Step 4: Add the blue cheese
Fold in the blue cheese.
Step 5: Fill the lettuce leaves
Scoop out about ½ cup of the mixture into a lettuce leaf.
Step 6: Serve the lettuce wraps
Garnish with fresh dill if desired and serve.
How can I customize the chickpea lettuce wraps?
There are several ways to customize the lettuce wraps based on your taste and dietary preferences. To start, you can easily adjust the spice level. "Most brands of Buffalo sauce offer 3 varieties: mild, medium, and hot. I usually buy the mild to get that Buffalo flavor without too much heat," Hahn shares. If you prefer to make your own buffalo sauce, you'll have full control of the ingredients and can make it as hot or mild as you like. It's very simple to whip up a batch with only a few ingredients. Additionally, you can add some diced jalapeño or serrano peppers for extra heat.
For the crunchy component, you can swap out the sunflower seeds for sesame seeds, slivered almonds, or pumpkin seeds. Introduce more textures by tossing in fruits and veggies like diced apples, cucumbers, or water chestnuts. These additions create a satisfying contrast to the soft chickpeas.
How else can I serve the Buffalo chickpea mixture?
This Buffalo chickpea recipe is very versatile and can be used in many other ways, like putting the chickpea mixture to work as a hearty sandwich filling. Grab your favorite bread or roll and layer it with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, and any additional toppings on hand for a satisfying lunch. You can also roll up the Buffalo chickpeas into a tortilla or wrap for another portable and convenient meal, customizing it for extra flavor with ingredients like shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, and avocado.
Looking for a Mediterranean twist? Stuff the Buffalo chickpeas into pita pockets along with cucumber slices, red onion, and a drizzle of tzatziki sauce. The Buffalo chickpea mixture can also do double-duty as a dip with tortilla chips, toasted pita bread wedges, or vegetable sticks for a crowd-pleasing appetizer. (Just add a serving spoon to the dip bowl.)
If your regular salad routine is getting a little boring, add a generous scoop of the Buffalo chickpea mixture to your favorite greens for a protein-packed and spicy element. "I usually make a double batch of the recipe, so I have it available to use in different ways throughout the week," Hahn shares.
- 2 (15-ounce) cans garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
- 5 stalks celery, diced
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- ½ cup chopped cilantro
- ¾ cup roasted sunflower seed kernels
- ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- ½ cup prepared Buffalo hot sauce, plus more for serving
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ¼ cup crumbled blue cheese
- 1 head butter lettuce, separated into whole leaves
- Optional: chopped dill for garnish
- Add the garbanzo beans to a food processor.
- Pulse several times to break the beans down. Avoid overprocessing.
- Transfer the mashed beans to a bowl and add the celery, carrots, cilantro, sunflower seeds, mayonnaise, Buffalo sauce, salt, and pepper.
- Fold in the blue cheese.
- Scoop out about ½ cup of the mixture into a lettuce leaf.
- Garnish with fresh dill if desired and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|321
|Total Fat
|18.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|7.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|30.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.2 g
|Total Sugars
|6.0 g
|Sodium
|748.9 mg
|Protein
|11.4 g