Our Chicken Caesar Wrap Is The Ultimate Lunch On-The-Go

Is there any salad more timeless than the Caesar salad? It is a staple on most restaurant menus, and you can find Caesar salad assembly kits at most supermarkets, ready to be thrown together at a moment's notice. This ever-popular salad has spawned a wide variety of variations on a theme, though at its most simple, the Caesar salad is comprised of romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar salad dressing.

This chicken Caesar wrap recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, elevates the classic salad from a sit-down dish to a nutritious and easy on-the-go lunchtime meal option. While croutons can easily be bought at the shop, they are surprisingly simple to make at home, and Rye does this by tossing cubes of bread in oil and seasonings before baking them in the oven until crisp and golden. Similarly, while Caesar salad dressings are readily available at most supermarkets, all you need is a whisk and a few minutes to whip up your own dressing. This foolproof version is fresh and deeply flavorful without the need for additional preservatives. The homemade croutons and salad dressing are combined in wheat wraps along with herby and garlicky oven-baked chicken breasts, crisp romaine lettuce, and flaked Parmesan, to give you a filling and super tasty lunchtime option that is much more portable than the original salad.