Topping Pizza With Salad May Feel Wrong But It Tastes So Right

With the gooey cheese, savory toppings, and soft – or crisp – pizza crust set before you, why would you focus on the salad? The wilted greens and sour tomatoes in the pizza place's side salad are what you begrudgingly order when you remind yourself that you need to eat more veggies. It may just seem like a strange shortcut to eating more greens, but placing salad on top of pizza is more delicious than it seems.

Pizzas are often thick, with the combination of melted cheese and oozing sauce creating a heavy meal. Combining that with a light salad may seem like they're not a match. When making a salad pizza, forego the sauce. Instead, bake the dough brushed with olive oil in the oven and top it off with the salad right before serving, resulting in a refreshing, and filling, meal. Depending on what kind of salad you're going for, you can bake ingredients like chicken or mushrooms along with the dough to lean into the pizza part of the dish. Read ahead for more salad pizza recipe ideas.