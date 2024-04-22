Easy (No-Peel!) Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps Recipe

Egg salad is a lunchtime staple, especially since it's so easy to meal-prep before you slather it onto a slice of bread or enjoy it on its own throughout the week. Of course, if there's one downside to egg salad, it's that peeling off those stubborn eggshells can be a hassle. In this recipe from developer Julianne De Witt, however, pesky eggshells are a thing of the past thanks to a nifty TikTok hack. Instead of cooking the eggs in boiling water and peeling each one afterward, you'll crack them raw into a loaf pan and bake them. "This quick and easy method eliminates the extra work of peeling, and I don't think I'll go back to hard boiling eggs again," De Witt says. "It doesn't matter if some of the yolks break or if the cooked egg sticks a bit to the pan as you are going to be chopping the eggs when cooked."

Any special method aside, this recipe is also just great for those who love classic egg salad and particularly love serving it with something other than bread — in this case, lettuce. "I like this recipe because it's light and healthy and packed with flavor," De Witt says. "For a light lunch, serve these lettuce wraps with a side of raw veggies and your favorite dip." You might also be so inclined to make extra no-peel egg salad and use it in potato salad or enjoy some with avocado toast.