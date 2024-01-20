Philly Cheesesteak Lettuce Wraps Recipe

Philly cheesesteaks are one of the best things to come out of Philadelphia, right next to Rocky and the Eagles. The formula is simple: thin slices of shaved beef and crunchy bell peppers, coated in melted cheese and wrapped in a soft hoagie bun. It's hard not to love the warm, deliciously cheesy sandwich, even (or especially) in the early morning hours at your local Wawa. It's not, however, a beacon of health, so it can be hard to fit into a nutritious weekly meal routine. Do we believe a hearty sandwich every once in a while can't hurt? Sure, but we have an even better option that's perfect for any time, anywhere.

This gluten-free, keto-friendly recipe by Michelle McGlinn makes it easy to enjoy a Philly cheesesteak without worrying about the bread. That same cheesesteak formula — thin steak, fresh peppers, and melty cheese — is wrapped in crunchy lettuce leaves for an easy, 20-minute low-carb meal. Light enough for lunch but filling enough for dinner, this is a recipe you'll turn to week after week.