25 Best High-Fiber Breakfast Recipes To Meet Your Daily Fiber Goals Early

It's official: Fiber is the new food health trend. But getting enough of it is more than just a trend; it's a great way to ensure that you're satisfied with your meals and feeling your best. That's why we love starting the day with a generous dose of fiber. Luckily, you can find a ton of fiber in many of the breakfast foods you already eat, including avocados, chia seeds, fruit, and more.

We've collected some of our all-time favorite high-fiber breakfast recipes that you can add to your daily rotation. Many can be made ahead, meaning you can just grab and go in the morning, or take your time making them for brunch on lazy weekends. Either way, you can feel good about the fact that you're getting plenty of fiber on your plate in the morning — no strange-tasting supplements required.