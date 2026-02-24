25 Best High-Fiber Breakfast Recipes To Meet Your Daily Fiber Goals Early
It's official: Fiber is the new food health trend. But getting enough of it is more than just a trend; it's a great way to ensure that you're satisfied with your meals and feeling your best. That's why we love starting the day with a generous dose of fiber. Luckily, you can find a ton of fiber in many of the breakfast foods you already eat, including avocados, chia seeds, fruit, and more.
We've collected some of our all-time favorite high-fiber breakfast recipes that you can add to your daily rotation. Many can be made ahead, meaning you can just grab and go in the morning, or take your time making them for brunch on lazy weekends. Either way, you can feel good about the fact that you're getting plenty of fiber on your plate in the morning — no strange-tasting supplements required.
1. Apple Breakfast Parfait
Yes, parfaits are relatively simple to make, but there's something about them that still just feels so fancy. If you can get your hands on some apples, try this apple breakfast parfait recipe, which looks like it belongs at a cute café and contains 12.8 grams of fiber per serving.
Simmering the apples with spices infuses them with flavor, softens them, and sweetens them. You're left with a parfait that tastes more like a dessert than a breakfast but that still gives you the energy you need to take on your day.
Recipe: Apple Breakfast Parfait
2. Creamy Peach Almond Smoothie Bowl
If you're trying to work more fruit into your diet, try making a smoothie bowl. There are plenty of fruits you can add to it, but peach might just be one of the tastiest.
Combining the fruit with almonds makes the flavor of this bowl, which contains 9.4 grams of fiber per serving, more complex and rich. Top with bananas, oats, and slivered almonds — in addition to some fresh peach slices — to give this breakfast more texture than a plain smoothie.
3. Vegan Flax Waffles
Anyone who is trying to work more fiber into their diet should try eating more flax seeds. They're the main ingredient in this vegan waffle recipe, which has 5 grams of fiber per serving. The seeds give the waffles an interesting, hearty texture that'll keep you feeling full.
Once you've made your waffles, add your toppings of choice to give them even more flavor. We like using fresh fruit, maple syrup, and butter, but you can also add coconut flakes, chocolate chips, honey, or any other sweet accoutrements you have on hand.
Recipe: Vegan Flax Waffles
4. Healthy Black Forest Smoothie
Smoothies can taste boring, but that's not an issue with this healthy Black Forest smoothie. It contains 5.1 grams of fiber per serving and tastes like a Black Forest cake, thanks to the cherries and cocoa powder. You'll also be blending those ingredients with spinach and a banana for some extra greens and thickness, respectively. Make this recipe once, and you'll never want to go back to a boring old berry smoothie ever again.
Recipe: Healthy Black Forest Smoothie
5. Poblano Potato Breakfast Hash
Tend to prefer a savory breakfast over a sweet one? No problem — you can still easily get your fill of 17.2 grams of fiber per serving with this poblano potato breakfast hash.
It's incredibly filling and colorful, making the start of your day feel fresh and vibrant. Poblano peppers play a starring role on the flavor front, but you'll also be working with ingredients like black beans, bell peppers, and lime juice, along with a slew of herbs.
Recipe: Poblano Potato Breakfast Hash
6. Classic Chia Pudding
For people who love food with interesting, dynamic textures, chia pudding is a dream come true. Although there are countless ways to prepare and serve chia pudding, we sometimes just like to keep things simple, which is where this classic chia pudding (with 16.5 grams of fiber per serving) comes in.
It lists the basic ingredients you need to make this dish, but you can riff on it in tons of different ways, incorporating different types of fruit, toppings, and sweeteners to make it even more delicious.
Recipe: Classic Chia Pudding
7. Vibrant Tropical Smoothie Bowl
When you want a breakfast that looks as good as it tastes, a smoothie bowl made with a slew of different tropical fruits is always the way to go. Pineapple, mango, and dragonfruit all join forces in this recipe, which has 11.3 grams of fiber per serving, to create a bold, deeply flavorful dish that's perfect for enjoying for breakfast during the warmer months of the year.
Don't forget to include plenty of passion fruit, which is largely responsible for giving this smoothie bowl its acidic, mouthwatering, and supremely refreshing flavor.
Recipe: Vibrant Tropical Smoothie Bowl
8. Fluffy, Almost-Eggy Chickpea Scramble
Whether you don't eat eggs or you're just looking for ways to incorporate more beans into your diet, this fluffy, almost-eggy chickpea scramble — with 12.9 grams of fiber per serving — has you covered.
It has the same appeal as scrambled eggs, dotted with other flavorful ingredients. And you can use that can of chickpeas from your pantry instead of going out to buy eggs. Use plenty of fresh veggies, like spinach, tomatoes, and bell peppers, to give the dish both more color and flavor.
9. Cool and Refreshing Summer Green Smoothie
Summer breakfasts are all about getting in as many nutrients and hydration as you can so you can beat the heat once you step outside. And when you want to keep things light, there's nothing better than a chilled green smoothie with 6.8 grams of fiber per serving.
This recipe calls for nutrient-packed ingredients like spinach, avocado, and spirulina powder to help you feel your best. Adding a banana to the mix provides both a beautifully creaminess and a dose of much-needed sweetness.
10. Chocolate Orange Overnight Oats
Why settle for boring old overnight oats when you can make some that are absolutely packed with flavor? We love this recipe for chocolate-orange overnight oats, which packs 18.3 grams of fiber per serving, because it really does taste like those chocolate oranges you might have eaten as a kid.
Instead of orange flavoring, it calls for whole pieces of oranges. It's a breakfast that's both refreshing and deeply comforting for chocolate and fruit lovers alike.
Recipe: Chocolate Orange Overnight Oats
11. Mango Coconut Chia Seed Pudding
Love chia seed pudding but want to infuse it with more flavor than a basic berry topping? Then you should consider adding mango and coconut to the mix.
This combo offers a tropical feel and boosts the fiber content to an impressive 15.3 grams per serving. You'll start by pureeing the fresh mango so you can add it to the bottom of your cup, then layer on the chia seed pudding, followed by chopped mango. Sprinkle some coconut flakes on top for good measure.
Recipe: Mango Coconut Chia Seed Pudding
12. Easy Savory Oats
Who said that oatmeal had to be sweet? If you prefer to stick to a more savory breakfast but still want to take advantage of all the benefits oats provide, you have to make these easy savory oats, which offers 8.9 grams of fiber per serving.
Adding mushrooms, kale, and pumpkin seeds to the oats automatically infuses them with vegetal, savory flavors, but perhaps the most important ingredient in this recipe is the nutritional yeast, which infuses every bite with an umami, cheesy quality that really takes the flavor to a whole new level.
Recipe: Easy Savory Oats
13. Tropical Passion Fruit Smoothie
If you like tart fruit, passion fruit is one of the very best to eat. It just so happens that passion fruit also has an exceptionally high fiber content, making it excellent for reaching your fiber goals. This smoothie packs a whopping 28.3 grams of fiber.
Don't worry if you don't have access to fresh passion fruit since you can use frozen fruit and make this refreshing smoothie at any time of the year.
Recipe: Tropical Passion Fruit Smoothie
14. Fall Fruit and Cocoa Overnight Oats
One of the best ways to celebrate a new season is by utilizing its produce. If you're trying to find a way to use up the fall produce you have on hand, this recipe — which contains 6.5 grams of fiber per serving — is what you've been looking for.
Oranges and pomegranate add a fresh twist to the recipe and complement the pumpkin seeds and chopped dark chocolate. Although these overnight oats are a great way to start your day, they also make a delicious after-dinner snack.
15. Easy Fig Smoothie
We love figs on their own, but have you ever tried them in a smoothie? If not, it's time to give it a try.
In this incredibly simple recipe, fresh figs are blended with bananas, milk, and honey for a smoothie that's beautifully creamy and sweet. And considering that it has 9 grams of fiber in a single serving, you can feel good about giving your day an especially nutritious start.
Recipe: Easy Fig Smoothie
16. Cinnamon Banana Walnut Smoothie
Blending a banana with a few random fruits will make a passable smoothie, but if you want to take your smoothie game to a whole new level, you have to make this cinnamon banana walnut smoothie with 5.8 grams of fiber per serving.
The banana makes up the base of the smoothie, the walnuts add a richness and flavor complexity that really elevates this breakfast, and the cinnamon makes every sip that much more warming and comforting. Boost its protein content even more by adding extra Greek yogurt.
Recipe: Cinnamon Banana Walnut Smoothie
17. Avocado Toast
Sometimes, a simple recipe is all you need to start your day on the right foot. And what better simple breakfast is there than avocado toast?
We love this recipe because it only takes about 10 minutes to make, provides 8.1 grams of fiber, and it's endlessly versatile. You really only need avocados, bread, and a few spices, but you can add on a variety of toppings, like chives, cilantro, and red pepper flakes, for even more flavor.
Recipe: Avocado Toast
18. Overnight Oat Parfait
Can't decide whether you want overnight oats or a parfait for breakfast? No worries, because you can actually enjoy the benefits of both all in one dish.
This overnight oat parfait has 13.6 grams of fiber per serving and features layers of oats and cooked apples to make a breakfast that essentially tastes like a decadent dessert. Apple butter is the secret ingredient here; it adds a pleasant sweetness that brings all the other elements of the dish together in perfect harmony.
Recipe: Overnight Oat Parfait
19. 3-Ingredient Oatmeal Pancakes
Don't have any pancake mix in the house but craving this sweet breakfast dish? You'll be excited to know that you can make your very own pancakes at home with just three ingredients.
If you have oats, eggs, and milk on hand, you can whip up this recipe in under 30 minutes. Butter or cooking spray can also come in handy if you want a crispy exterior on your pancakes. For extra flavor, top your pancakes with berries. This recipe has 6.2 grams of fiber per serving and couldn't be easier to make.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Oatmeal Pancakes
20. Breakfast Ratatouille Shakshuka
If you're a true veggie lover, there's a good chance you love both ratatouille and shakshuka. But if you're like us, you may have never considered combining both of these dishes into one.
Now, you can harness all of those flavors you love when you make this breakfast ratatouille shakshuka. It might just be the best way to get a ton of veggies in at the start of the day (along with 10 grams of fiber), and it's perfect for dipping bread into.
Recipe: Breakfast Ratatouille Shakshuka
21. Vegetarian Black Bean Southwest Frittata
Beans are one of our all-time favorite pantry staples. Not only are they super nutritious, but they're also incredibly affordable. Canned beans require virtually no prep work, which is why they play a starring role in this vegetarian black bean Southwest frittata, which packs 7.8 grams of fiber per serving.
This recipe makes for an impressive breakfast you can serve to guests or enjoy on your own on a relaxing weekend morning. With so many veggies in addition to the beans, you'll be feeling great for the rest of the day.
22. Strawberry and Apricot Parfait
You can add basically any type of fruit to a parfait, but the combo of strawberry and apricot is especially delicious. To give this dish a more decadent and filling twist, the recipe calls for scones, which you'll crumble and layer into the parfait.
You can use the store-bought variety or make homemade ones instead. Either way, you're in for a serious treat — and 5.9 grams of fiber per serving.
Recipe: Strawberry and Apricot Parfait
23. Plant-Based 'Egg'y Breakfast Casserole
You don't need to use eggs to make a filling breakfast scramble. Ditch the eggs and instead opt for a combination of tempeh and tofu.
By using both, you're giving the dish an egg-like texture, 5.5 grams of fiber per serving, and a complex, umami flavor that will make every bite taste deeply delicious. Of course, this recipe wouldn't be complete without a smattering of vegetables like mushrooms, spinach, and red pepper.
24. Bacony Brussels Sprouts Hash
Who said that Brussels sprouts had to be reserved for lunch or dinner? Definitely not us.
This bacony Brussels sprouts hash brings the green veggie to breakfast in the most delicious way possible. The bacon offers luscious richness and fattiness, while the Brussels sprouts cook down and become sweeter and saltier after being bathed in all that bacon fat. Add some eggs to the mix, and you have a vegetable-heavy breakfast that packs 5.5 grams of fiber per serving.
Recipe: Bacony Brussels Sprouts Hash
25. Nut-Free Greek Yogurt Granola Bars
Granola bars can be a delicious snack, but they can't be a meal all on their own, right? Think again. These nut-free Greek yogurt granola bars, which include 6.4 grams of fiber, are layered with yogurt and fruit to make them heartier. Of course, you can always add some nuts to the mix if you prefer extra crunch, but the recipe as is is perfect for those who may not like nuts or who can't eat them.
Recipe: Nut-Free Greek Yogurt Granola Bars
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Mashed.