With so many ready-made breakfast options available at the supermarket, it can be easy to overlook the beauty of a homemade breakfast. With just a little bit of planning and prepping, you can take your daily breakfast experience to whole new heights, making something exponentially better than anything found pre-made on shelf. This apple breakfast parfait recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a prime example of just how delicious homemade breakfasts can be without skimping on flavor.

Packed full of protein-rich Greek yogurt while still being fresh and flavorful, this apple breakfast parfait will keep you full and well fueled for the day ahead. What's more, this recipe can be batch-made ahead of time, meaning that your breakfast could be ready and waiting for you when the busy mornings hit. Apples are stewed with a mixture of spices and honey before being layered with nutty granola and tangy Greek yogurt for a delicious, healthy, and visually appealing start to the day. Part of the Greek yogurt is additionally blended with peanut butter to give you even more nutty taste as well as added protein, perfect for anyone who enjoys the classic peanut butter and apple flavor combination.