Apple Breakfast Parfait Recipe
With so many ready-made breakfast options available at the supermarket, it can be easy to overlook the beauty of a homemade breakfast. With just a little bit of planning and prepping, you can take your daily breakfast experience to whole new heights, making something exponentially better than anything found pre-made on shelf. This apple breakfast parfait recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a prime example of just how delicious homemade breakfasts can be without skimping on flavor.
Packed full of protein-rich Greek yogurt while still being fresh and flavorful, this apple breakfast parfait will keep you full and well fueled for the day ahead. What's more, this recipe can be batch-made ahead of time, meaning that your breakfast could be ready and waiting for you when the busy mornings hit. Apples are stewed with a mixture of spices and honey before being layered with nutty granola and tangy Greek yogurt for a delicious, healthy, and visually appealing start to the day. Part of the Greek yogurt is additionally blended with peanut butter to give you even more nutty taste as well as added protein, perfect for anyone who enjoys the classic peanut butter and apple flavor combination.
Gather the ingredients for this apple breakfast parfait recipe
To begin this apple breakfast parfait recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For the apple layer you will want apples, honey, ground cinnamon, ground cloves, ground nutmeg, vanilla extract, and a splash of water. To assemble the breakfast parfait you will also need Greek yogurt, peanut butter, honey, and granola.
Step 1: Prepare the apples for stewing
Add the diced apples, honey, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, vanilla, and water to a small saucepan.
Step 2: Simmer the apples and spices
Simmer the apple mixture over medium heat for 5 to 10 minutes, until the apples have softened.
Step 3: Cool the apples
Remove the apples from heat and set aside to cool completely.
Step 4: Mix some of the yogurt with peanut butter
Mix ½ cup of Greek yogurt with the peanut butter and honey until combined.
Step 5: Assemble the parfaits
Add a layer of plain Greek yogurt to a glass or small bowl, followed by a layer of stewed apples, granola, and then peanut butter yogurt. Repeat the process with the remaining ingredients and a second glass.
Step 6: Serve the apple breakfast parfaits
Top off the parfaits with an extra drizzle of honey, if desired, and serve.
Pairs well with apple breakfast parfaits
Ingredients
- For the stewed apple layer
- 2 large apples, peeled and diced
- 2 tablespoons honey
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Pinch ground cloves
- Pinch ground nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons water
- For the parfait
- 1 cup Greek yogurt, divided
- ¼ cup peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 cup nutty granola
Optional Ingredients
- Extra honey, to serve
Directions
- Add the diced apples, honey, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, vanilla, and water to a small saucepan.
- Simmer the apple mixture over medium heat for 5 to 10 minutes, until the apples have softened.
- Remove the apples from heat and set aside to cool completely.
- Mix ½ cup of Greek yogurt with the peanut butter and honey until combined.
- Add a layer of plain Greek yogurt to a glass or small bowl, followed by a layer of stewed apples, granola, and then peanut butter yogurt. Repeat the process with the remaining ingredients and a second glass.
- Top off the parfaits with an extra drizzle of honey, if desired, and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|833
|Total Fat
|39.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|19.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|102.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|12.8 g
|Total Sugars
|69.4 g
|Sodium
|93.0 mg
|Protein
|26.7 g
How can I switch up this apple parfait recipe?
This apple breakfast parfait is quick and easy to assemble and is also wonderfully simple to adapt, making it a good choice if you have any food in the cupboard or fridge that needs using up. A great way to add variety to this recipe is by utilizing whichever fruits are currently in season, either alongside the apples or in place of them. In the wintertime, you could incorporate fruits like cranberries, pears, or oranges for a added dimension. In the summertime, fresh berries would make for a beautiful choice, although we should also note that frozen fruits always make a great option for stewing and will give you a wide variety of options throughout the whole year. When stewing the fruit, mixing up the spices and sweeteners you choose to include will make a big difference in the resulting flavors.
This recipe mixes peanut butter into yogurt for some added nutty flavor, but you can alternatively reach for ready-flavored yogurts from the supermarket to add an extra layer of flavor without the fuss. You can also drizzle your choice of nut butter throughout the layers of this parfait as a different way to add nutty flavor as well as nutrients.
What types of apples would work best for this parfait recipe?
We all have our personal preferences when it comes to the type of apple we enjoy best. Some people prefer super sour or tart apples, while others prefer an exceedingly sweet and mild experience. While personal taste definitely factors into which variety of apple you should choose for this breakfast parfait recipe, there are definitely better and worse choices for your dish.
Ideally, for this recipe, you will choose an apple variety that has a fairly balanced flavor profile. Honeycrisp apples are one of our top contenders for this recipe. With their balanced taste and sturdy texture, this variety of apple holds up well when cooked and will add lots of lovely juicy flavor to your breakfast dish. Granny Smiths also make a great choice for your parfait, boasting a firm texture and bright, acidic flavor that will stand out. Alternatively, if you prefer your apples on the sweeter side, Fujis will be a great choice for you. This apple variety is on the sweeter end of the spectrum whilst also having firm flesh, allowing it to cook up well without disintegrating.
One apple variety to avoid for this recipe is the red delicious. While beautifully ruby toned, this apple is a little too tender to hold up well when stewed, and will result in a mushy mixture with a disappointingly mild flavor.