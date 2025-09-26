9 Common Apple Varieties And The Best Ways To Use Them

Few fruits carry as much history and symbolism — or can boast as many varieties — as the humble apple. Though it's easy to think of apples as either the green or red variety, with supermarket staples like Granny Smith or Red Delicious representing the whole category, the truth is that apples are one of the most diverse fruits in the produce world. More than 7,500 varieties are grown worldwide, each with its own sweetness, tartness, fragrance, and texture.

Apples were critical for keeping early colonists' larders stocked in America, and by the 19th century, apples were everywhere in American cooking: baked into pies and dumplings, pressed into cider, dried into leathery rings for storage, cooked down into apple butter, and made into the potent colonial spirit, Applejack. Henry David Thoreau described wild apples as the "noblest of fruits," in his "Wild Apples" essay, extolling their rugged determination — qualities that were essential for early Americans if they were to stake their place in the New World.

Today, modern agriculture has narrowed what was once an abundance of choice down to a handful of supermarket staples, but each variety still has its own strengths and best application for specific recipes and uses. And knowing which apple to use for what technique can transform your cooking. It all comes down to flavor, texture, sweetness, and acidity. Here are nine common varieties worth knowing and the very best ways to use them.