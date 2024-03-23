Crispy, Caramelly Shallot And Apple Tarte Tatin Recipe

Tarte tatin is a classic, only seemingly fancy French dessert that is typically made of apples — like an apple pie without the top crust. Like most tarts, tarte tatin is actually easier for casual home bakers to make than two-crust pies, and recipe developer Kara Barrett's tarte tatin is especially foolproof because she uses ready-made puff pastry instead of whipping up the tarte shell from scratch. What really makes this recipe stand out, however, is the addition of shallots to the not-too-sweet apple filling.

Barrett says this unique, aromatic tarte "straddles the line between savory and sweet." Not only do the shallots take the tarte out of what we think of as typical dessert territory, but Barrett also flavors the pie with Brazil nuts and chopped sage cooked in brown butter, which "adds an earthy flavor that works well with both apples and shallots." All that — and it looks beautiful on a pie plate while taking just over an hour to put together.