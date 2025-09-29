28 Sandwich Recipes That Bring A Gourmet Twist To Your Lunch Bag

A simple peanut butter and jelly sandwich may get the job done come lunchtime, but sometimes, a slightly more gourmet option makes opening up your lunchbox a much more exciting affair. The key to any good lunch bag sandwich is that it be ready to enjoy at a moment's notice and, ideally, easy to make either the night before or (hurriedly) the morning of. But why stop there? A good lunch bag sandwich can indeed have a gourmet twist, be it an herby elevation on classic tuna salad or a sandwich that conveniently uses up leftover steak.

For those who are looking for some elevated lunch box inspiration, our compilation of gourmet sandwich recipes is a great place to start. While there are plenty of familiar favorites on this list, like egg and tuna salads, we've made sure to select recipes that have a little special something in the mix, like a unique seasoning, topping, or method of preparation. We have faith that these recipes will point you in a gourmet direction, or at the very least get those culinary juices flowing.