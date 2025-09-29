28 Sandwich Recipes That Bring A Gourmet Twist To Your Lunch Bag
A simple peanut butter and jelly sandwich may get the job done come lunchtime, but sometimes, a slightly more gourmet option makes opening up your lunchbox a much more exciting affair. The key to any good lunch bag sandwich is that it be ready to enjoy at a moment's notice and, ideally, easy to make either the night before or (hurriedly) the morning of. But why stop there? A good lunch bag sandwich can indeed have a gourmet twist, be it an herby elevation on classic tuna salad or a sandwich that conveniently uses up leftover steak.
For those who are looking for some elevated lunch box inspiration, our compilation of gourmet sandwich recipes is a great place to start. While there are plenty of familiar favorites on this list, like egg and tuna salads, we've made sure to select recipes that have a little special something in the mix, like a unique seasoning, topping, or method of preparation. We have faith that these recipes will point you in a gourmet direction, or at the very least get those culinary juices flowing.
Green Goddess Sandwich
You've (very likely) heard of green goddess dressing, but what about a green goddess sandwich? Our recipe features a homemade version of the iconic dressing — featuring blended green goodies like avocado and herbs — along with all the fixings to make a positively green sandwich. We're talking butter lettuce, cucumber, sprouts, and green tomato as far as green toppings, along with slices of fresh mozzarella for a little salty, cheesy flair. Vegetarian or not, we could all use a little extra green goodness in our lunch boxes.
Recipe: Green Goddess Sandwich
Za'atar Egg Salad Sandwich
It's hard to beat a staple like egg salad when it comes to lunchtime sandwiches, but you certainly don't have to stick to the same old recipe time and time again. It's incredibly easy to switch up egg salad, and in fact, it's as easy as introducing a new seasoning into the mix.
This egg salad recipe allows za'atar seasoning to be the star of the show, a Middle Eastern blend that features oregano, sumac, sesame, thyme, and marjoram. Za'atar is savory, earthy, and slightly nutty — all perfect flavor notes to complement classic egg salad.
Recipe: Za'atar Egg Salad Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich
A chicken Caesar salad is already quite the lunch staple, but slap it in between two slices of crusty bread? You've got a perfectly elevated lunch option, but not one that feels unfamiliar or stuffy. This recipe keeps things simple while still providing a gourmet touch thanks to the creation of a homemade Caesar dressing (because the store-bought stuff simply can't compare). And, while this particular recipe does call for grilling chicken, you could easily put a leftover cooked chicken breast to good use here.
Recipe: Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich
Cajun Turkey Po'Boy-Ish Panini
Is it a po'boy? Is it a panini? With this Cajun po'boy-ish panini recipe, it's both! Indeed, this sandwich recipe captures the essence of a classic Louisianan po'boy (with added inspiration from jambalaya thanks to andouille sausage) and pairs such ingredients with turkey for a more classic lunch box approach. This tasty panini also features a homemade remoulade for an undeniably elevated take on a classic turkey panini.
Grilled Italian Picnic Sandwich
If a picnic isn't in the cards for your weekday lunch, then you can at the very least bring the picnic to your lunch bag. More specifically, you can bring this grilled Italian picnic sandwich, one that's filled with goodies like mortadella, ricotta, pistachios, arugula, and fresh mozzarella. All of those sandwich fillings come together within a hearty grilled focaccia shell, resulting in a little taste of Italy and a little taste of a picnic, all in your office break room.
Recipe: Grilled Italian Picnic Sandwich
Classic Falafel Sandwich
Falafel is delicious on its own, but you can also stuff it into a pita (along with a slew of other Mediterranean-inspired ingredients) and end up with a handheld that's like a sandwich but better. This recipe for a classic falafel sandwich calls for making the falafel from scratch, using chickpeas that have been soaked for at least 12 hours. So, yes, you'll have to plan ahead a little bit, but once all is said and done, this perfectly spiced falafel-stuffed pita sandwich will be well worth the wait come lunchtime.
Recipe: Classic Falafel Sandwich
Herbified Shredded Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad is another one of those lunchtime staples, but many classic iterations of chicken salad can be a bit bland. The key to a tasty chicken salad lies in the dressing, and this recipe calls for a flavorful dressing combination of mayo, Dijon mustard, crispy fried garlic, dill, and parsley — far from bland in our book. Another perk to this recipe is that it calls for making a quick pickled red onion to add the perfect tanginess to your finished dish (and when we say quick, we mean 15 minutes quick).
Sweet And Savory Club Sandwich
Most club sandwiches follow similar formulas, often featuring turkey, bacon, and veggie toppings all stacked high on toasty white bread. This recipe isn't here to mess with that formula, but rather elevate it with a sweet-tart cranberry sauce.
If you happen to be making this sandwich around Thanksgiving, then go all-out with that leftover turkey and cranberry sauce. Otherwise, it is worth it to whip up a fresh batch of cranberry sauce to play up the sweet-savory-tart flavor element of the sandwich, but in a pinch, premade jam will work just fine.
Recipe: Sweet And Savory Club Sandwich
Cheddar And Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwich
The only thing better than a grilled cheese sandwich is one that features a contrastingly sweet element, which is precisely what this cheddar and apple grilled cheese sandwich recipe does. Sweet, crisp, and slightly tart apple slices work beautifully on this otherwise savory grilled cheese sandwich, which also features Brie cheese for added complexity and melty goodness.
DIY Viral Sprouts Sandwich
If you shop at Sprouts, then you've perhaps heard of (or have even tried) one of the store's deli sandwiches, which went viral for being so loaded and so inexpensive. It's even more inexpensive to make your own sandwich at home, of course, which is where this DIY version of the viral Sprouts sandwich comes into play. Featuring classics like turkey, gouda, avocado, and pickles on wheat bread, this sandwich keeps things classic, simple, and delicious.
Recipe: DIY Viral Sprouts Sandwich
Herby Chickpea Salad Sandwich
Arguably one of the lesser-known and lesser-appreciated sandwich salads is chickpea salad, but really, it's a delicious option that should not go overlooked. This recipe for a chickpea salad sandwich takes an herby approach, incorporating fresh goodness like parsley, tarragon, and dill into the mix. Simple toppings like lettuce, tomato, and cucumber help round out the sandwich, making for one refreshing and absolutely veggie-packed lunch option.
Recipe: Herby Chickpea Salad Sandwich
Korean Barbecue Bulgogi Brisket Sandwich
Right off the bat, we should warn you that this Korean barbecue bulgogi sandwich is not something you can whip up on a whim. Slow-cooking the brisket (and infusing all of that Korean BBQ-inspired flavor) takes some time, but we can assure you that it will be well worth the wait. Piled high with bulgogi brisket, kimchi, cucumber, scallion, and sesame seeds, this sandwich just might attract a few jealous stares in the break room.
Baked Chicken Katsu Sandwich
Chicken katsu fans and Japanese sando fans can unite on this baked chicken katsu sandwich recipe, one that features crispy-baked chicken katsu, coleslaw, and spicy mayo tucked neatly into soft bread. The result is a sandwich with truly delectable Asian-inspired flavors and a unique texture with the panko-crusted chicken and the soft sandwich bread. Be sure to cut the crusts off your sandwich for the most optimal eating experience.
Recipe: Baked Chicken Katsu Sandwich
All-Out Cuban Sandwich
Why play it safe when making a Cuban sandwich when you could go all-out? This Cuban sandwich recipe definitely takes the "all-out" approach, meaning that making it is a little more intensive than simply layering ingredients onto bread. This recipe calls for both marinating and slow roasting pork butt, so it's a good option for those who really want something to look forward to once lunchtime rolls around (or for those who want to enjoy absolutely delicious, from-scratch Cuban sandwiches all week long).
Recipe: All-Out Cuban Sandwich
Elevated Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna salad is one of those lunch staples that can be pretty polarizing. If you're on the fence about tuna salad, then we encourage you to at least give this elevated tuna salad sandwich recipe a try before writing it off for good.
What makes this tuna salad so elevated, you may ask? For starters, the tuna salad base features quick-pickled veggies in the mix for an extra tangy kick. Then, you'll also top off the sandwich with roasted cherry tomatoes for a juicy and slightly sweet added touch.
Recipe: Elevated Tuna Salad Sandwich
Satay-Inspired Peanut-Crusted Chicken Sandwich
Chicken sandwiches are something of a school cafeteria staple, but we can guarantee that this satay-inspired peanut-crusted chicken sandwich is a little different than what you ate during lunch as a kid. This grown-up take on a chicken sandwich takes inspiration from Southeast Asian cuisine with its satay flair, found in both the peanut-crusted chicken itself along with a satay peanut sauce that goes on top. Other toppings include quick-pickled carrots, cucumber ribbons, and fresh cilantro.
Golden Bombay Sandwich With Cilantro-Mint Chutney
The Bombay sandwich is a beloved Indian street food, and with this golden Bombay sandwich recipe, you can enjoy a (vegetarian!) taste of India in your own home. True to a Bombay sandwich that you might find in Mumbai, potatoes make up the bulk of this sandwich, with other goodies like cucumber, red onion, green bell pepper, and tomato adding a fresh crunch. Topped off with a homemade cilantro-mint chutney and a sprinkle of chat masala, this sandwich packs quite a bit of flavor in between two slices of buttery bread.
Ratatouille-Ish Eggplant Panini With Herb Aioli
If you've ever enjoyed a hearty helping of ratatouille and wished that you could transform it into a sandwich, then you sure are in luck with this panini recipe. Eggplant is the star of this ratatouille-inspired panini, but other roasted veggies (like bell pepper and zucchini) help round things out. A creamy, herb-infused aioli adds a rich contrast to the panini, making for a lunchtime option nothing short of unique.
Chicken And Pear Panini
There are certain meat and fruit duos that just make sense, like pork and apples. We'd argue that chicken and pears are up there on the list, as proven by this chicken and pear panini recipe (which also features fig jam for extra fruity goodness).
You'll start by roasting the chicken and pears together, before assembling the sandwich and pressing it as you would any good panini. The result is a perfectly salty-sweet panini that's a little more elevated than your average sandwich.
Recipe: Chicken And Pear Panini
Gourmet Fried Bologna Sandwich
Eating a bologna sandwich in the cafeteria is something of a delicacy for kids who take their lunch to school, but as an adult? Not so much. This gourmet fried bologna sandwich just might change your mind, however, as it features simple upgrades to make good ol' bologna something worth enjoying again. By pan-frying slices of bologna and stacking them onto a ciabatta roll with Dijon mustard, lettuce, white cheddar, and red onion, all of a sudden you've got a delicious, gourmet take on a classic bologna sandwich.
Recipe: Gourmet Fried Bologna Sandwich
Sirloin Steak Sandwich With Creamy Dijonnaise
Figuring out what to do with leftover sirloin steak is seldom an issue, but in case it is for you, this sirloin steak sandwich recipe is just the solution. Of course, this recipe does walk you through the steps to cooking sirloins specifically for the sandwich, so even if you don't have leftover steak, this recipe is well within reach. Other goodies piled high onto ciabatta bread, aside from the steak itself, include caramelized shallots and a creamy Dijonnaise.
Sabich (Middle Eastern Stuffed Sandwiches) Recipe
Sabich is popular Middle Eastern eggplant sandwich, one that is simply chock-full of rich, creamy, and even tangy ingredients. This particular recipe for sabich features that classic fried eggplant, hard-boiled eggs, pickled vegetables, hummus, tahini sauce, and amba sauce. Stuff all those ingredients into pita, and you've got a sandwich that pretty much covers every flavor base out there, along with an array of interesting textures to keep lunchtime interesting.
Peruvian-Inspired Shrimp Salad Sandwich
You've heard of tuna salad, but what about shrimp salad? The lesser-known (yet equally delicious) seafood-based salad gets a Peruvian-inspired spin with this recipe, namely because recipe developer Michelle Bottalico bases the salad on ceviche, a Peruvian classic. You'll work with cooked shrimp to make the salad itself, and inclusions like onion, garlic, jalapeño, cilantro, mayonnaise, and lime juice help liven up the neutral shellfish into something simply delicious (not to mention perfectly suited for scooping onto a bun).
Japanese Egg Sandwich (Tamago Sando)
Egg salad is a cheap and easy staple to keep in your lunch rotation, but if you want to switch things up without getting too complicated, a Japanese egg sandwich (or tamago sando) is a great place to start. Our take on the Japanese delicacy features a very simple yet effective egg salad, one made with Kewpie mayonnaise for added complexity and one that features a soft-boiled egg right in the center of the sandwich. If you can, do try to get your hands on Japanese shokupan bread for the perfect pillowy-soft, subtly sweet companion against the rich egg salad.
Picnic-Worthy Prosciutto Sandwich
There are some very picnic-worthy sandwiches out there, and this prosciutto number is a great example. At first glance, this sandwich might not look like anything special, but closer inspection shows a homemade lemony garlic butter and char-grilled peppers to add a little extra oomph to this bad boy. Other ingredients include prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and arugula on ciabatta, making for a sandwich that isn't hard to put together (but certainly tastes like something that did).
Slow Cooker Whisky Roast Beef Sandwich
It's one thing to enjoy a roast beef sandwich, but it's another thing to enjoy a roast beef sandwich with homemade, slow-roasted beef on it. And then it's an entirely different thing yet for that roast beef to be infused with whisky, but that's the delicacy that we're looking at with this sandwich recipe. While you will have to plan to allow the whisky-infused beef to slow cook, there's an easy solution: Get the beef cooking the night before, and come morning, you can assemble your sandwich and count down the minutes until lunch.
Simple Yet Refined Tuna Sandwich
If tuna salad is your lunchtime go-to but your current recipe is feeling a bit stale, allow this simple but refined tuna sandwich recipe to liven up your routine. Sometimes, you don't need to reinvent the wheel to make something better, and this recipe proves it by jazzing up canned tuna with fresh herbs, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, and a touch of lemon juice. It's simple, it's refined, it's delicious on whole wheat bread, and it would make for the perfect main in your lunchbox.
Recipe: Simple Yet Refined Tuna Sandwich
Turkey Bell Pepper Sandwich With Olive Spread
Who says bell peppers have to be mere toppings on a sandwich? In this turkey bell pepper sandwich recipe, we've made bell peppers the "bread" (meaning that there isn't actually any real bread involved here, ideal for those who never much cared for the carb anyway). To jazz things up a little, this recipe also calls for a unique olive spread made from cream cheese, chopped olives, and roasted red peppers — the perfect accompaniment to sliced turkey, provolone cheese, and sliced avocado (and the bell peppers themselves, of course).
Recipe: Turkey Bell Pepper Sandwich With Olive Spread
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table, Chowhound, Mashed, and The Daily Meal.