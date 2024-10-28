Upgrade Your Classic PB&J Sandwich With More Butter

A classic PB&J sammie is the definitive taste of childhood, which is why many of us grown-ups still crave this stalwart combo when comfort calls. A marriage of sweet grape jelly and creamy peanut butter sandwiched between two simple slices of bread, it's also a recipe that takes little culinary know-how and is easy to prep at speed for a hungry toddler. However, if you're looking to upgrade your next batch, we advise that you add a third ingredient to this perfect pairing to amp up its flavor and nutritional value: a smear of butter.

While it may sound counterintuitive, adding a layer of butter to your PB&J actually lightens its texture. This is because it has a thinner viscosity than the claggy consistency of peanut butter (the dairy butter sort of softens its glue-like, sticky texture so it's easier to chew). However, the butter also enhances the taste of your PB&J because it contains a touch of salt, which balances out the sweetness from the jelly. In fact, this sweet and salty combination works so well that it's common in France for people to spread both salted butter and jelly on their morning breakfast baguette, better known as a sweet tartine. The only rule when making your elevated PB&J is to allow your favorite brand of butter to soften a little so you can spread it over your bread without it tearing.

