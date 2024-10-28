Upgrade Your Classic PB&J Sandwich With More Butter
A classic PB&J sammie is the definitive taste of childhood, which is why many of us grown-ups still crave this stalwart combo when comfort calls. A marriage of sweet grape jelly and creamy peanut butter sandwiched between two simple slices of bread, it's also a recipe that takes little culinary know-how and is easy to prep at speed for a hungry toddler. However, if you're looking to upgrade your next batch, we advise that you add a third ingredient to this perfect pairing to amp up its flavor and nutritional value: a smear of butter.
While it may sound counterintuitive, adding a layer of butter to your PB&J actually lightens its texture. This is because it has a thinner viscosity than the claggy consistency of peanut butter (the dairy butter sort of softens its glue-like, sticky texture so it's easier to chew). However, the butter also enhances the taste of your PB&J because it contains a touch of salt, which balances out the sweetness from the jelly. In fact, this sweet and salty combination works so well that it's common in France for people to spread both salted butter and jelly on their morning breakfast baguette, better known as a sweet tartine. The only rule when making your elevated PB&J is to allow your favorite brand of butter to soften a little so you can spread it over your bread without it tearing.
Butter boosts the nutritional value of a PB&J
Adding butter to a PB&J is also a clever way to boost the nutritional value of your sandwich, which is particularly useful if you're making a serving for a child who's picky about trying new flavors. While butter has a high content of saturated fat, it's also a good source of Vitamin D and A. It's also worth bearing in mind that, when combined thoughtfully with protein and carbs, fat has a positive effect on satiety and satisfaction, which means your little one is likely to stay full for longer. Moreover, the butter can be easily hidden in the sandwich, camouflaged by the peanut butter and jelly (if your kids have a keen eye, consider mixing your softened butter directly into the peanut butter, which also has the added benefit of making the texture more spreadable).
Other ways to upgrade your PB&J include switching the peanut butter for an alternative, like almond or walnut butter. You could also toast the outside of your sandwich in a hot skillet to lend it a crispier texture, or place your PB&J in the air fryer so it can develop some crunch on the outside while the peanut butter melts in the middle. Heating your sandwich will also fix the texture of overly thick peanut butter if you haven't got a special peanut butter stirrer tool handy in your utensil drawer.