Slow Cooker Roast Beef Sandwich Recipe With A Whisky Twist

While you may have made many pot roasts with red wine, a couple pasta sauces with dry whites, and a stew or two with a traditional stout, we'd wager a guess that rye whisky hasn't made its way into your slow cooker yet. The strong brown liquor might work perfectly in Manhattans or make for an extra-spicy boulevardier, but it's hardly the spirit we reach for when it comes to slow cooking. The truth is, rye whisky pairs perfectly with fatty foods like beef, and cooking it directly in the pot allows the beef to absorb the earthy, spicy flavors of the rye mash. It's a surprisingly delicious choice for roast beef.

This recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn combines rye whisky with brown sugar, tangy Dijon, plenty of garlic, and a litany of spices to make flavorful, tender roast beef. The beef is cooked low and slow until pull-apart tender, and then it's piled onto ciabatta for a perfectly melty sandwich. The beef can be cooked a little less for sliced beef or made ahead for easy meal prep, making it a great recipe to use well beyond the ciabatta bread and cheese, too.