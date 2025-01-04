The One Trader Joe's Bread That's Worth The Buy Every Time

The aisles of Trader Joe's have the perfect balance of being formidable and approachable. For a small grocery store, it boasts an impressive selection of not only staple items, but also whimsical selections of sweet candies, coffees for every occasion, and breads. In an effort to prevent readers from getting lost in the sea of rolls, loaves, and more, Tasting Table sampled and tasted different Trader Joe's breads and found that one particular variety stood above the rest. And based on the chain's success with its Everything But the Bagel lineup, it's easy to see why.

The Everything Ciabatta Rolls took the cake (err ... loaf). These rolls are sold in a pack of four in the bakery section of the grocery store. Not only was the writer impressed with the versatility of these tiny ciabatta rolls, but they also admired how the seeds contributed to its overall flavor and consistency. While other selections, including the likes of brioche, sandwich bread, and gluten-free loaves, paled in comparison, the Everything Ciabatta Rolls were one item that our reviewer found worthy of every shopper's cart.