Trader Joe's is one of the best places to buy prepared foods, and the store's bread section is no exception. Just like any other grocery store, you can find a relatively wide variety of sliced breads to choose from. These range from classic sandwich loaves to seedier, more flavorful varieties. And beyond the sliced bread section, there's even more to discover, like buns, pull-apart breads, and even some sweet options.

If you're overwhelmed when you visit the Trader Joe's bakery section, you're not alone — there are a lot of different products to choose from. That's why I've tasted 13 different breads from the brand to give you the lowdown on what's worth a purchase and what's better left on the shelf. I tasted each one of these breads on its own, with no butter or other condiments to enhance the flavor so I could deliver the most accurate possible ranking. I left all of them at room temperature to get a better sense of what they taste like on a baseline level. I paid attention to flavor, first and foremost, but also thought about texture as a criteria for this ranking.

Whether you've tried a lot of Trader Joe's breads before or you're just dipping your toe into the bakery section, this ranking has you covered. This is 13 Trader Joe's breads, ranked worst to best.

