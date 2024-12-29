13 Trader Joe's Breads, Ranked Worst To Best
Trader Joe's is one of the best places to buy prepared foods, and the store's bread section is no exception. Just like any other grocery store, you can find a relatively wide variety of sliced breads to choose from. These range from classic sandwich loaves to seedier, more flavorful varieties. And beyond the sliced bread section, there's even more to discover, like buns, pull-apart breads, and even some sweet options.
If you're overwhelmed when you visit the Trader Joe's bakery section, you're not alone — there are a lot of different products to choose from. That's why I've tasted 13 different breads from the brand to give you the lowdown on what's worth a purchase and what's better left on the shelf. I tasted each one of these breads on its own, with no butter or other condiments to enhance the flavor so I could deliver the most accurate possible ranking. I left all of them at room temperature to get a better sense of what they taste like on a baseline level. I paid attention to flavor, first and foremost, but also thought about texture as a criteria for this ranking.
Whether you've tried a lot of Trader Joe's breads before or you're just dipping your toe into the bakery section, this ranking has you covered. This is 13 Trader Joe's breads, ranked worst to best.
13. Gluten Free Cinnamon Raisin Bread
Listen, I don't want to hate on gluten free bread. If you can't have gluten — or just choose to avoid it — you deserve to have plenty of bread options at your disposal. Just a few years ago, the gluten free breads you would find at the grocery store would be actively unappealing. But by now things have changed, and most of the time it's pretty easy to find a decent loaf of gluten free bread. That's why I was so disappointed when I took my first bite of Trader Joe's Gluten Free Cinnamon Raisin Bread.
The main issue with this loaf is the texture. Sure, gluten free bread tends to be a bit tougher than its gluten-heavy counterparts, but this bread was especially tough, with almost a gummy texture. It's definitely not anything I would want to eat first thing in the morning, which is ostensibly when you'd be enjoying this bread. Maybe you're the kind of person who can overlook a not-so-good texture, though. Well, chances are you'll still be disappointed because the cinnamon flavor in this loaf is genuinely overpowering. It almost has a spiciness to it, it's so intense. I mean, sure, I love cinnamon, but there has to be a limit.
Gluten free bread lovers may be tempted to try this product out for themselves, and if you really, really, really like cinnamon, I'd say go for it, but keep your expectations low. Everyone else, though, may want to skip over this one entirely.
12. Sweet Pull Apart Aloha Rolls
Who doesn't love Hawaiian rolls? Fluffy and sweet, they're delicious all on their own and make incredible, tiny sandwiches. Whether you eat them on the side of your meal or you stack them with sandwich ingredients, it's a type of bread that has massive appeal. Therefore, I was excited to try Trader Joe's version of the bakery classic. Surely, I thought, the brand would deliver that rich softness and subtle sweetness that we've come to love via King's Hawaiian rolls.
But, alas, I was disappointed in Trader Joe's Sweet Pull Apart Aloha Rolls. Texturally, they just don't offer that pillowy softness that makes these types of rolls so appealing in the first place. It also seemed like that lovely sweetness I'm used to was missing from this recipe. Sure, there's a super slight sweetness there, but without the prompting from the product's packaging, I wouldn't have even known these were meant to be sweet. These Hawaiian rolls can get the job done when you're in a pinch, but there are better brands out there to check out first.
11. Brioche Buns
So many of the sandwich and burger buns you'll find at grocery stores are boring and unremarkable. Will they hold all of your sandwich ingredients together? Sure. But all too often, they're not actually contributing anything special to the dish. That's why you may want to level up your bun game and go for something that's a bit more interesting than the norm. Enter Trader Joe's Brioche Buns. These soft buns are great for packing with deli meats, cheeses, veggies, and much, much more.
Are they the best brioche buns I've ever had? No, definitely not. The main issue is that they're a bit more dense than I would prefer. They also don't have quite the same soft texture as you might expect from brioche. That being said, the flavor is nice and buttery, and these large buns do make a great canvas for your next burger or stacked sandwich. They may not be my favorite, but they're certainly a lot better than a lot of the plain old, boring buns on the market.
10. Cheddar Jalapeño Pull Apart Bread
When I saw that Trader Joe's has a Cheddar Jalapeño Pull Apart Bread, I was immediately intrigued. First of all, pull apart breads are just fun — they're easily rippable, and you don't even have to remember to bring a knife to the table. Secondly, this bread combines two of my favorite things: spicy foods and cheese. Bring those two elements together, and you have a bread that's destined to be good ... right?
While Trader Joe's Cheddar Jalapeño Pull Apart Bread was decent, it definitely isn't one of the best I tried from the brand. The flavor of the cheddar is slightly bland and muted — you don't get that sharp intensity you may expect from cheddar. Furthermore, the jalapeños just don't deliver much heat at all. I didn't exactly expect this bread to be spicy, but I wanted to taste at least a bit of heat. I was definitely disappointed on that front. The bread itself had a slightly off flavor, with a density that just didn't work. Altogether, it's not a bad product, but there are much more delicious options to choose from at Trader Joe's.
9. Organic Seeded Bread
If you're looking for a simple, everyday bread that will make a mean sandwich, then you should definitely consider picking up some of Trader Joe's Organic Seeded Bread. It's not the most exciting loaf you've ever tried, but it really does work well for sandwiches to take to work or school. The bread is soft, with a chewy quality that makes this bread shine even when it's untoasted. (In fact, this bread is at its best when you don't toast it, so maybe skip it for your morning toast.) As the name suggests, this is a very seedy bread, which gives it a more complex flavor and makes me feel like I'm making a slightly smarter health decision.
That being said, this isn't the most flavorful bread of the bunch, so you shouldn't exactly expect to be blown away. It's nothing that we'd serve at a dinner party or even eat on the side of a normal, non-sandwich dinner, but it's a loaf that's ideal for when you need to make a quick lunch and get out the door quick.
8. Challah Braided Egg Bread
Homemade challah is a true delight, a classic that I'll never, ever get tired of. At the same time, it can be a chore to make on holidays and special occasions, let alone on an average, normal week. That's why store-bought challah can be the way to go. Trader Joe's Challah Braided Egg Bread is a solid option for all the challah lovers out there who don't feel like turning on their ovens. It's soft, with a nice, airy crumb, and a shiny egg wash that makes it look impressive enough to use as a centerpiece for your dinner.
Is this challah perhaps a bit too dense? Sure. Does it taste quite as fresh as the homemade stuff? Of course not. But, I guess that's to be expected. You're probably better off baking your own challah or at least grabbing some from a local bakery, but for grocery store challah, Trader Joe's version is definitely pretty solid.
7. Pain Au Lait Chocolate Chip
Some types of bread are more akin to dessert than they are to a plain loaf, and that's certainly the case when it comes to Trader Joe's Pain Au Lait Chocolate Chip. This is the bread I tried that tasted the most like a straight-up dessert, and I'm absolutely here for it. The milk bread tastes quite rich, but it's lighter and airier than you may expect. The texture is good — nice and soft — so you can eat it straight out of the bag. It tastes particularly good with a cup of coffee on a morning when you're just looking for a quick, sweet, and easy bite you can enjoy as you head out the door. The chocolate chips, of course, make it feel like you're tucking into a piece of cake.
Fresh pain au lait is truly a wonder to behold, and unfortunately, Trader Joe's version doesn't exactly compare to a bakery-fresh variety of the stuff. Compared to the types of sweet bread you would normally find at a grocery store, though, this is a product that's undeniably delicious. Dessert for breakfast just got a bit easier.
6. Cinnamon Raisin Bread Sliced
I already mentioned that the Gluten Free Cinnamon Raisin Bread at Trader Joe's absolutely did not do it for me, so I felt apprehensive about trying the non-gluten free version. Luckily, though, this loaf was way better than its gluten-less counterpart. This loaf was actually quite moist, which is exactly what I'm looking for in cinnamon raisin bread. That moistness gets even more delicious when you toast this bread and spread it with salted butter: It really is toast at its finest.
There's a subtle sweetness there from the raisins, but this bread isn't overwhelmed by a ton of sugar. And, of course, you taste a faint hint of cinnamon, but it doesn't reach levels of actual spiciness unlike the gluten free loaf. This bread doesn't rank higher on this list only because it's not that versatile and the fact that there are more interesting, unique breads to try from Trader Joe's. If you're specifically looking for a cinnamon raisin loaf, though, you're not likely to be disappointed by this one.
5. Ciabatta Demi-Baguette
One thing that Trader Joe's gets really, really right is its ciabatta. Every type of ciabatta I've ever tasted from the brand really hits the mark. It's got that squishy, bouncy but soft texture that makes for an ideal sandwich or a crispy toasted slice, and it doesn't dry out too quickly. That's exactly what you're going to get from Trader Joe's Ciabatta Demi-Baguette. It has a subtle saltiness to it that makes it perfect for savory applications, although this bread is versatile enough that you could probably use it for just about anything.
Another reason I love this bread? You don't have to buy a whole baguette. By offering demi baguettes, Trader Joe's allows us to eat our bread at a normal pace instead of being forced to down a whole baguette before it goes bad. The brand is known for its single-serve items that are perfect for singles and couples without kids, and this demi baguette is a perfect example of that. When you're looking for an unsliced multi-purpose bread that you can use in a wide variety of applications, this ciabatta baguette is definitely worth seeking out.
4. French Onion Focaccia Bread with Caramelized Onions and Cheeses
Sometimes, you just need a good, basic loaf of bread that you can use to make sandwiches and toast when you don't feel like cooking a whole meal. Then, other times, you want bread that doesn't just sit by the sidelines but rather takes center stage. That's exactly what you're going to get when you buy Trader Joe's French Onion Focaccia Bread with Caramelized Onions and Cheeses. You're not going to find this bread anywhere else — it's a Trader Joe's signature that captures the flavors of French onion soup in bread form. The bread itself is rich and almost fatty-tasting because of its softness, and the caramelized onions add a depth of flavor that seems almost gratuitous for a loaf of bread. A savory touch of cheese brings everything together.
Of course, this bread is delicious when paired with French onion soup, but we love it for dipping in soups in general. It'll even upgrade your basic can of Campbell's.
3. Sliced Seedy Multigrain Bread
Who knew a basic loaf of sliced bread could taste this good? You're in for a real treat when you try Trader Joe's Sliced Seedy Multigrain Bread. The flavor of this bread is salty and complex, thanks to all the different ingredients at play. You can taste those seeds, but they all come together to create one coherent flavor. The real magic of this bread, though, is the texture. Out of all the sliced breads I tried for this list, this one had the best texture by far. This bread is soft and bouncy, with a chewiness that's delicious both untoasted and toasted.
Because this bread does have a savory slant to it, it's best for more savory applications. Although the slices are small, it makes a fantastic sandwich, even if you're keeping the ingredients super simple. It's the kind of standard bread you can have on deck every week and never really get tired of. Give it a try, and it might just become your new Trader Joe's bakery staple.
2. Olive Fougasse
If you're looking for a loaf of bread that could easily serve as the main course to your dinner, look no further than Trader Joe's Olive Fougasse. This is truly a standout loaf of bread. Unlike some types of olive bread, you can actually taste the Kalamata olives in this recipe — they add a brightness and a complexity to every bite that keeps things interesting. Herbs only add to that flavor, rending a super-flavorful loaf. Plus, the texture of the bread is fantastic, with an open crumb and a chewy, bouncy texture that makes it just as appealing toasted as it is raw.
This is the kind of bread that you can turn into a meal all on its own. Eat it with some simmered beans, and you have a perfect appetizer or casual weeknight dinner that's as comforting as it is delicious. The only thing keeping this bread from the top spot is the fact that its unusual shape makes it hard to use for a wide variety of purposes.
1. Everything Ciabatta Rolls
If you're wandering through the bread aisle at Trader Joe's and have to select one product and one product only, it should be the chain's Everything Ciabatta Rolls. Trader Joe's is already responsible for making the everything bagel flavor as popular as it is today, so it makes sense that this would be one of their best products. As I've already mentioned, Trader Joe's has great ciabatta in general. Anything ciabatta you get from the brand is likely to be top notch. But once you add those seeds and seasonings on top, it makes for a hugely flavorful bread option that you'll always want to have on hand.
I also love that you can use these rolls for so many different things. Of course, they make for a delicious sandwich, but you can also treat them like bagels and add your favorite toppings for an easy breakfast. Keep it simple by warming them and serving them on the side of dinner, or honestly, just enjoy them all by themselves — because you have so much flavor from those seasonings, you don't need anything else to make this a delicious snack.
Methodology
I tried to choose a wide variety of flavor profiles and textures while choosing these specific breads from Trader Joe's. This ranking is based on flavor, most importantly, but the texture of each loaf was also a ranking criteria. I tasted all of the breads fresh and untoasted with no additional ingredients so I could get the most accurate flavor and texture of each type of bread. I also considered the versatility of each Trader Joe's bread I tried. The varieties that are more versatile are generally ranked higher than those that should be used for more specific purposes.