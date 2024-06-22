Our Favorite Trader Joe's Snack Is For Everything Bagel Lovers

Mini (Almost) Everything Bagel Sandwich Crackers landed on top of our list of favorite snacks from Trader Joe's for good reason. Not only do these bite-sized pieces deliver mouthfuls of one of our favorite spice blends, but the ingredient itself can be incorporated into a range of other dishes to bring a new punch of mouthwatering interest to familiar recipes. While you can dip the tiny crackers into Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel Greek Yogurt Dip or a sweet or savory cream cheese recipe you whipped up for yourself at home, these tiny treats taste equally delicious crumbled on top of plates of homemade mac and cheese or used as a crowning finish for a cheesy French onion soup pasta casserole. Having a package of these crackers stashed in your kitchen is the ultimate culinary hack, as you can deal with snack attacks and creative upgrades with an easy handful.

Just like a New York-style bagel seasoned with generous coatings of salt, poppy seeds, dried garlic, and onion, these crackers offer the taste of your favorite morning breakfast order in a convenient handheld option. Instead of needing to find the nearest bagel shop when you long for the taste of a salty, seasoned bagel, you can have a handy plastic bag filled with the crunchy pieces to start piling into your mouth.