10 Absolute Best Whiskeys To Cook With

There are many ways to consume whiskey, such as on the rocks or in cocktails, but using it in the kitchen to help make your next meal can unlock flavors and elevate your food to new levels. What type of whiskey you use, however, can significantly affect the flavor of your dish. Because of this, Tasting Table has teamed up with bartender and mixologist Sam Greene from Twist & Bitters in Southern California to create a list of the absolute best whiskeys to cook with.

When cooking with whiskey, paying attention to the type you use is paramount. As Greene points out, "One of the reasons whiskey is so great for cooking is because you can add different flavors depending on what whiskey you choose." For instance, if you're aiming for a richer barbecue sauce, bourbon is a good option. If you need more spice in a dish, rye whiskey is your best bet. If you are looking for a smokier taste, try adding scotch. Additionally, price consideration is also important as the most expensive bottle of whiskey doesn't always translate to the best ingredient for a dish.

All in all, whiskey is great to cook with because it is "interesting enough to elevate a lot of recipes (sorry, vodka) but not too funky that it will take over the main flavor," Greene explains. With that in mind, here are the best whiskeys to add to your next recipe.