12 Ways To Cook With Whiskey

Whiskey tends to pair well with meats such as pork and chicken. If you've ever finished cooking a pork chop or chicken breast and wondered what you could use to make a quick yet flavorful sauce right in the same pan, you may want to reach for a bottle of whiskey.

Pan sauces are made by deglazing the pan you used to cook your meat. This works by removing the cooked meat and pouring a liquid into the hot pan. Then, you scrape the flavorful browned bits on the bottom of the pan, known as the fond, which will release and help create a sauce along with the liquid.

Although wine is commonly used for deglazing, whiskey is another good option, considering the range of flavors it can add to your final dish. You'll want to choose a whiskey with a flavor profile that works best for your recipe. For a dish where you want notes of pepper, you might want to choose a rye whiskey. While a Canadian whiskey may be a better choice for something lighter and fruitier. Consider adding garlic, herbs, and butter to round out the whiskey sauce before pouring over your meat and serving.