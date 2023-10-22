Bourbon-Spiked Caramel Is The Best Way To Booze Up Ice Cream

Ice cream is great on its own, but it is even better with the addition of a garnish or two. There are many popular toppings to choose from — everything from sprinkles and gummy bears to marshmallows and maraschino cherries — but if you don't have the sweet tooth you did as a kid, you may be looking for something a bit more sophisticated. For those seeking a complex dessert experience, we recommend topping your ice cream with bourbon caramel for a balanced, boozy bite.

Bourbon caramel sauce is similar in flavor and texture to the classic caramel sauce you know and love, just with a splash of bourbon added in during its cooking process. The introduction of this beloved spirit complements the caramel by bringing in its own toffee-like notes, while also tempering its sweetness with hints of nuttiness, woodiness, spice, and bitterness. This not only elevates the ice cream by creating a more layered and nuanced flavor profile but also prevents those with more savory-oriented palates from being overwhelmed by the sugary nature of the ice cream and the caramel.