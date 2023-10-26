10 Ways To Elevate Canned Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry sauce is a nostalgic dish popular during the holidays, from Thanksgiving to Christmas. This festive side brings a spot of bright, cheery red to the table that dresses up a spread like no other. While cranberry sauce is a relatively simple dish to prepare, it's likely one of many other dishes that need to be cooked for a holiday feast. But don't be tempted to omit it from your menu, as a holiday spread without tangy cranberry sauce is an incomplete meal. Rather, spend your time and energy making more laborious dishes and consider serving canned cranberry sauce instead.

Canned cranberry sauce debuted in 1941, and we can thank lawyer Marcus L. Urann for this ingenious product. In 1921, Urann bought a cranberry bog in Massachusetts and soon after set up a cooking and packing facility to begin canning berries to extend their shelf life, which was a mere six weeks when stored fresh. Urann's canned cranberry sauce became available nationwide 20 years later, and the rest is history.

If canned cranberry sauce conjures an unappetizing image of a jiggly molded blog that makes you quiver, hear us out. There are ways to dress up canned cranberry sauce, from adding spices and splashing in booze to stirring in nuts and amping up the presentation. We guarantee your guests will fawn over the most delightful canned cranberry sauce they've ever had.