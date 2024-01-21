The Old Overholt Cocktail Is For Rye Whiskey Lovers

Old can be gold, and in the case of Old Overholt, the slogan rings true. This whiskey claims the title of America's longest-running whiskey label and has been enjoyed by the likes of JFK and Ulysses S. Grant. Since 1810, the bold amber-colored whiskey has been moistening palates thanks to the determination of the Oberholtzer family.

Farmer Henry Oberholtzer — Overhold as his name came to be known — used his plot of Pennsylvanian land to grow grains and fruit that he would turn into spirits to sell and trade. Oberholtzer's German family roots originated from an area in which rye was distilled, and the man brought the practice to America with him. Over time, a small family-run operation expanded into a fully-fledged business and even made it through Prohibition by securing a medicinal license. Though times have changed, Old Overhold Rye hasn't evolved much in the centuries it has been bottled and sold.

With a nutty sweetness, caramel undertones, and whispers of woodsy cinnamon flavor, Old Overholt is a full-bodied whiskey that is a prime contender for classic cocktail recipes like the Old Overholt Cocktail and Old Fashioned. If you want to taste a sip of whiskey history, the Old Overhold Cocktail has been slung across bars for over a century and doesn't require much to slap together at home. Whiskey, dry vermouth, and bitters are mixed and strained to offer thirsty whiskey lovers a balanced, timeless beverage.