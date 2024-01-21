The Old Overholt Cocktail Is For Rye Whiskey Lovers
Old can be gold, and in the case of Old Overholt, the slogan rings true. This whiskey claims the title of America's longest-running whiskey label and has been enjoyed by the likes of JFK and Ulysses S. Grant. Since 1810, the bold amber-colored whiskey has been moistening palates thanks to the determination of the Oberholtzer family.
Farmer Henry Oberholtzer — Overhold as his name came to be known — used his plot of Pennsylvanian land to grow grains and fruit that he would turn into spirits to sell and trade. Oberholtzer's German family roots originated from an area in which rye was distilled, and the man brought the practice to America with him. Over time, a small family-run operation expanded into a fully-fledged business and even made it through Prohibition by securing a medicinal license. Though times have changed, Old Overhold Rye hasn't evolved much in the centuries it has been bottled and sold.
With a nutty sweetness, caramel undertones, and whispers of woodsy cinnamon flavor, Old Overholt is a full-bodied whiskey that is a prime contender for classic cocktail recipes like the Old Overholt Cocktail and Old Fashioned. If you want to taste a sip of whiskey history, the Old Overhold Cocktail has been slung across bars for over a century and doesn't require much to slap together at home. Whiskey, dry vermouth, and bitters are mixed and strained to offer thirsty whiskey lovers a balanced, timeless beverage.
Serving up sips of history
Aged for at least two years in white oak casks, Old Overholt Whiskey offers a touch of spice with subtle fruit notes. The tasting profile also lends nicely to whiskey-based drink recipes like Manhattans and Boulevardiers, and when served alongside generous charcuterie boards and savory smoked salmon dip, glasses filled with the Old Overhold Cocktail can be a reliable crowd-pleaser.
For those who appreciate a well-made Old Fashioned, the flavorful Old Overholt Cocktail will be an instant hit. Add more bitters to turn up the volume of fruitier notes found in the rye whiskey or plop in extra cubes of ice for a smoother, more diluted sipper. Since the traditional recipe isn't a sweet one, those wanting a softer or more layered flavor profile can sneak lemon juice or sugar syrup into their cocktails to complement the whiskey's vanilla-tasting notes before toasting to the resiliency and continued success of the Oberholtzer legacy.