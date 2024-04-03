Why Rye Whiskey Pairs Perfectly With Fatty Foods, According To Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee - Exclusive

Whiskey likely isn't the first beverage that comes to mind when you're about to chow down on some food. It doesn't have the volume of wine or beer to sustain itself over the course of a meal, and the strength of its flavor can be an intimidating profile to work with. That doesn't need to be the case, though. When we were at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Fest, we had a chance to talk to Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee about whiskey pairings during his tasting event at The Dilly Club.

"With the ryes, for sure, it likes to cut the fat," McKee told us. That could mean a decadent cheese or something more substantial like "a really nice steak." It's not all that different from pairing bourbon with food, but rye has more spice to it than bourbon. Bourbon is predominantly made with corn whereas rye is made with rye wheat. The sweetness of corn is what gives bourbon its iconic caramel flavor on the finish.

The differences between rye whiskey and bourbon are noticeable when you're comparing them side by side, but when it comes to food pairings, these distinctions don't make an enormous impression. That said, the bold flavors of rye make it somewhat more difficult to find a proper food partner. "You're looking for many different things, whether it's going to compare, contrast, but it's a lot of fun," McKee said.