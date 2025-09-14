15 Ways To Sneak Vegetables Into Your Sweet Breakfast Dishes

Not everyone loves a side of broccoli or roasted asparagus. If your tastebuds just can't get there, you're not alone; only 1 in 10 adults is actually reaching their daily recommended serving of fruits and veggies, according to the CDC. That's a big problem, especially if you break down the havoc it's wreaking on the health of Americans. Fortunately, even if you can't force yourself to load up your plates with leafy greens and mashed potatoes, there are ways to sneak vegetables into your sweet treats. As a Plant-Based Chef and Recipe Designer, I find it's best to start your day with vegetables, so let's talk breakfast.

Although sneaking vegetables into your sweet breakfast dishes may sound... less than appealing... if executed properly, you won't even notice they are there. On the other hand, you can use the vegetable as a highlight ingredient, like you would with carrot cake, zucchini bread, or pumpkin muffins. Vegetables can offer natural sugar, textural improvements, like moisture or chewiness, and sometimes even a pop of color. Although the idea may seem out of left field, it's an easy way to start incorporating more vegetables into your diet without diving fork first into a rutabaga.