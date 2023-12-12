Filled Pumpkin Pie Donuts Recipe

You might think you've tried all the pumpkin-flavored treats out there, but unless you've prepared Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone's filled pumpkin pie donuts, you're missing out. This recipe is an exquisite dessert to serve your loved ones, and chances are they'll love you even more once they take a bite. Plus, you can't go wrong with this creation if you're looking for a homemade gift for anyone with a sweet tooth.

That said, you'll need to dedicate a chunk of time to making these pumpkin pie donuts from start to finish. Morone remarks, "These donuts are a ton of work, but they are worth it." She describes, "The donuts are crispy and light, the pumpkin custard is silky smooth, and the pumpkin spice sugar coating is sweet and flavorful." It really is a triple threat of a dessert, and Morone concludes, "These donuts are like the best pumpkin pie you've ever had."