Roast Vs Boil: Which Method Is Best For Cooking Beets?
After decades in the doghouse, beets earned a reprieve in the mid 2010s as the next superfood. That's because beets provide a tremendous nutrition bang for the calorie buck, with potent doses of folate, manganese, copper, and potassium. Once banished from menus as a drab and depressing root — especially in borscht form — beets began appearing on plates at fancy restaurants. This got a further boost from the quest for meat substitutes, not to mention hilarious name-checks on the popular sketch comedy show, "Portlandia," and cosplay performers on "The Masked Singer." Beets continue to ride this wave of popularity, inspiring beet-curious cooks to seek the best method for cooking them.
The two most popular methods are boiling and roasting. Which is better? The answer largely depends on the dish on the other side. If making a soup, smoothie, mash, hummus, or puree that requires breaking down the beet, boiling might be the best option as it softens them more than roasting. When eating beets as a side dish or salad, roasting is generally preferred as it brings out the earthy and sweet flavor, and perhaps adds a touch of char. Boiling tends to dilute the flavor, along with the color. Roasting also keeps more of the nutrients inside. Cooking time is another factor, as boiling happens much faster than roasting, taking just 15 minutes compared to an hour.
How to roast and boil beets
While beets may look rough and ragged in the store, they are relatively easy to cook, whether roasting or boiling. Whichever way you do it, make sure to wash the beets first and leave some of the stem and all of the root when trimming the leaves, as this helps keep juices and nutrients locked inside. The same goes for the skin, which flakes off easily after cooking. Boiling is simple and takes about 15-20 minutes depending on size, number, and desired softness. They are done when you can easily insert a fork or knife through the skin. After cooling, the peel should easily pull off in your fingers or paper towel.
Roasting can follow a number of paths and recipes, and tips for roasting beets are many. One chef may start with a rub of olive oil and coating of kosher salt then cook the beets in an open baking pan. Another might bundle and roast the beets in aluminum foil before chopping and seasoning. Still another may chop and add more flavor to beets before cooking. Whichever method, cook the beets at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 45-60 minutes. Follow with cooling in the air, an ice bath, or running water. The last lets you combine cooling with peeling, as the running water helps remove it, not to mention keeping the staining red juice in the sink. Whether they're boiled or roasted, you'll want to keep these beet recipes on repeat.