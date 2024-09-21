Roast Vs Boil: Which Method Is Best For Cooking Beets?

After decades in the doghouse, beets earned a reprieve in the mid 2010s as the next superfood. That's because beets provide a tremendous nutrition bang for the calorie buck, with potent doses of folate, manganese, copper, and potassium. Once banished from menus as a drab and depressing root — especially in borscht form — beets began appearing on plates at fancy restaurants. This got a further boost from the quest for meat substitutes, not to mention hilarious name-checks on the popular sketch comedy show, "Portlandia," and cosplay performers on "The Masked Singer." Beets continue to ride this wave of popularity, inspiring beet-curious cooks to seek the best method for cooking them.

The two most popular methods are boiling and roasting. Which is better? The answer largely depends on the dish on the other side. If making a soup, smoothie, mash, hummus, or puree that requires breaking down the beet, boiling might be the best option as it softens them more than roasting. When eating beets as a side dish or salad, roasting is generally preferred as it brings out the earthy and sweet flavor, and perhaps adds a touch of char. Boiling tends to dilute the flavor, along with the color. Roasting also keeps more of the nutrients inside. Cooking time is another factor, as boiling happens much faster than roasting, taking just 15 minutes compared to an hour.