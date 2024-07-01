Strawberry Rhubarb Turnovers Recipe

In spring fresh produce finally starts coming into season, and rhubarb is one of the most quintessential spring products, as it is only in season from around April to June. Because strawberries come into season around the same time they are a perfect pairing for rhubarb. This strawberry rhubarb turnover recipe from developer Jessica Morone combines these classic flavors in a flaky turnover for a fun spring treat. Morone notes that these flavors go so well together because "Rhubarb is tart, while strawberries are sweet and juicy. When combined, they create the best balance of flavors, with the tartness of the rhubarb cutting through the sweetness of the strawberries."

In addition to the combination of strawberry and rhubarb, you also get the flaky buttery pastry and the tangy cream cheese glaze in these turnovers, making it one delicious treat. Not only are the flavors delectable, but these turnovers also deliver a satisfying textural contrast, with tender fruit filling encased in crisp, golden pastry layers. Whether you enjoy these as a breakfast, afternoon snack, or dessert, these turnovers are the perfect spring pastry.