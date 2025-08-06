Oversized Zucchini Isn't Ideal, But Here's How To Make The Most Of It
Bigger isn't always better, especially when it comes to zucchini. A small size is one of the key visual cues for choosing the best zucchini of the bunch. A large one has probably spent more time on the vine, and that extra time spent maturing instills large seeds and a potentially watery, flavorless, and mushy pulp. Worse still, the skin of oversized zucchini is tough and bitter. But, instead of discounting an oversized zucchini and throwing it away, you can make the most of it by incorporating it into recipes that mask its defects.
Cutting large zucchini into rounds or chunks isn't a good idea, so simple roasted, steamed, or fried zucchini side dishes are out of the question. Furthermore, using slices in stir-fries or even lasagna will make for a water mess. The best way to rid oversized zucchinis of their mushy pulp, large unpleasant seeds, and bitter tough skin is by breaking them down in shreds, hollowing them out as a stuffing vessel, or pureeing them into a soup.
Since soups and sauces are liquid by definition, you won't notice excess liquid from watery zucchinis. In fact, pureed zucchini will help thicken the soup and meld with all the other veggies, aromatics, and savory ingredients in the recipe. Hollowing the zucchini out removes most of its textural defects, like large seeds and spongy pulp. Shredding the zucchini also rids it of seeds and transforms it into thin, quick-cooking shards that all but disintegrate in baked goods.
Tasting Table recipes for oversized zucchinis
If you're looking for specific recipes for oversized zucchinis, our repertoire of soups, baked goods, and fritters offers limitless possibilities. Since soups are the easiest way to utilize oversized zucchinies, let's start with a pureed summer squash and tomato slow cooker soup. It can bring both nutrition and volume to a hearty red pepper soup. The robust flavors of roasted red pepper will completely mask the flavors of the zucchini.
Another simple and effective use for oversized specimens is in stuffed zucchini boats, where the large seeds and watery inner pulp are scraped out to make room for protein-rich stuffings of chickpeas, quinoa, and feta. The salty feta and umami-rich tomatoes and kalamata olives are strong flavors to mask the bitterness of the zucchini skin.
Shredded zucchini recipes comprise the largest collection of recipes, from quick breads and quiches to fritters. They'll make moist, sweet bread, like carrot zucchini bread or banana zucchini muffins. Chocolate, a strong flavor, steals the spotlight in gooey, fudgy zucchini brownies. Shredding the vegetable makes a great filler for fritters of all kinds, such as zucchini crab cakes or smoked trout and zucchini fritters. The important step to take with any shredded zucchini recipe is salting it to draw out all excess moisture. Then, use cheesecloth or a fine mesh strainer and spoon to squeeze every last drop of water out of them.