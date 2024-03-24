Carrot Cake Overnight Oats Recipe

Mornings can be a notoriously tough time to fit in a satisfying homemade meal. How can you whip up a French omelette when you woke up 15 minutes late and still have to do your hair before running out of the door? We don't expect an omelette from you, but we are known to extol the pleasures of a delicious breakfast whenever possible. Our new recipe for carrot cake overnight oats is here for you, and it's perfect for those busy weeks when you need a quick breakfast that's a lot more exciting than scrambled eggs.

While carrot cake may not be the first thing on your mind for breakfast, this recipe by Alexander Roberts is not nearly as sweet as the frosting-smothered treat from which it takes inspiration. Instead, Greek yogurt makes the dish creamy and adds extra protein, and maple syrup imparts a subtle sweetness. The carrot flavor is present, but not overpowering, since it blends perfectly into the cup full of warm spices and wholesome oats.