Make Your Own Candy Sushi With Our Simple Recipe

By Miriam Hahn
plate of candy sushi next to checkered cloth and pair of chopsticks Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Sushi is great as a savory meal, but with some creativity, it can work as a sweet treat, too. Developer Miriam Hahn brings us this fun and simple candy sushi recipe to add a bright and colorful touch to the dessert table. It uses Fruit Roll-Ups as the nori, puffed rice cereal treats as the sushi rice, and chewy candy for the filling. This playful spin on sushi brings out the fun at birthday parties, play dates, or a normal afternoon. It doesn't involve the oven and is just right for little hands to get creative in the kitchen. 

Hahn says, "I love involving kids in the kitchen, and because the ingredients are shelf stable, it's perfect for a spontaneous activity when boredom strikes. The fact that no special tools or appliances are needed makes it extra easy, and other than sticky hands, cleanup is a breeze also." Little ones will enjoy rolling up their sleeves at their very own sushi-making station equipped with colorful fillings, different color Fruit Roll-Ups, and chewy candies.

Gather the fun and simple candy sushi ingredients

Puffed rice cereal, gummy worms, Swedish fish, and cube of butter in bowls next to Fruit Roll-Ups and bag of mini marshmallows Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To make this recipe, you only need six ingredients. Start in the candy aisle and pick up Swedish Fish, gummy worms, and Fruit Roll-Ups. Then head over to the cereal aisle and grab some puffed rice cereal. You'll also need mini marshmallows and butter. 

If you'd like to make this recipe dairy-free, vegan butter will work just fine. If you'd like to incorporate additional vegan components into the sushi candy, vegan marshmallows and plant-based gummy worms are also available on the market. 

Step 1: Lay down the parchment paper

sheet pan lined with brown parchment paper Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2: Heat up the butter

hand pressing a wooden spoon on a cube of butter in pot Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

In a large pot, fully melt the butter over low heat.

Step 3: Combine the marshmallows and butter

Hand holding onto mini spatula in pot of mini marshmallows Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the marshmallows and stir until completely melted, about 8 minutes.

Step 4: Stir in the rice cereal

A bowl of rice cereal over a pot of melted butter mixed with marshmallows Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Remove the pot from the heat and mix in the rice cereal.

Step 5: Spread the mixture onto the sheet pan

flattened rice mixture on parchment paper on top of baking sheet Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Transfer the pot's contents onto the lined baking sheet. Use a flat surface to press the mixture into an even layer, about ¼ inch thick, on the prepared baking sheet.

Step 6: Use Fruit Roll-Ups for the sushi candy exterior

four pieces of Fruit Roll-Ups unrolled on board Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Unroll 2 Fruit Roll-Ups. Join them together to create an elongated sheet by overlapping the edges and pinching. Repeat with the remaining Fruit Roll-Ups.

Step 7: Layer with the pressed rice mixture

fruit roll-ups with rice cereal layer on top Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Cut out pieces of the pressed rice mixture to layer atop each Fruit Roll-Up, leaving a thin border of about ½ inch.

Step 8: Add the candy

Two candy sushi with Swedish Fish and gummy worms ready to roll Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add 4 gummy worms or Swedish Fish to the lower center of each rice cereal layer.

Step 9: Roll the candy sushi tightly

hands rolling up candy sushi next to unwrapped Fruit Roll-Ups Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

For each assembled sheet, roll tightly in an upward motion to create a long roll.

Step 10: Make bite-sized candy sushi pieces

hands slicing candy sushi into bite-sized pieces with knife Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Slice each roll into 3 pieces and serve.

Pairs well with fun and simple candy sushi

Fun and Simple Candy Sushi Recipe

No Ratings
Print

The next time you want to take a road down memory lane, give this fun and simple candy sushi recipe a try. It brings together your favorite childhood treats.

Prep Time
15
minutes
Cook Time
13
minutes
servings
6
Servings
hand picking up a candy sushi with a pair of chopsticks from plate
Total time: 28 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 10 ounces mini marshmallows
  • 4 cups puffed rice cereal
  • 8 pieces Fruit Roll-Ups
  • 8 mini Swedish Fish
  • 8 gummy worms

Directions

  1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In a large pot, fully melt the butter over low heat.
  3. Add the marshmallows and stir until completely melted, about 8 minutes.
  4. Remove the pot from the heat and mix in the rice cereal.
  5. Transfer the pot's contents onto the lined baking sheet. Use a flat surface to press the mixture into an even layer, about ¼ inch thick, on the prepared baking sheet.
  6. Unroll 2 Fruit Roll-Ups. Join them together to create an elongated sheet by overlapping the edges and pinching. Repeat with the remaining Fruit Roll-Ups.
  7. Cut out pieces of the pressed rice mixture to layer atop each Fruit Roll-Up, leaving a thin border of about ½ inch.
  8. Add 4 gummy worms or Swedish Fish to the lower center of each rice cereal layer.
  9. For each assembled sheet, roll tightly in an upward motion to create a long roll.
  10. Slice each roll into 3 pieces and serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 970
Total Fat 10.7 g
Saturated Fat 5.1 g
Trans Fat 0.0
Cholesterol 121.9 mg
Total Carbohydrates 170.9 g
Dietary Fiber 0.2 g
Total Sugars 45.8 g
Sodium 310.4 mg
Protein 49.4 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

What other ingredients can I use in candy sushi?

candy sushi on plate next to bowls of chewy candies Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Let your creativity go wild with this fun and simple candy sushi recipe by adding other ingredients. For the wrapper layer, you can swap out the Fruit Roll-Ups with fruit leather, which is slightly firmer, or make your own Fruit Roll-Ups with only two ingredients. For the crispy rice layer, you can go for chocolate-flavored puffed rice cereal for a chocolatey twist. Or, perhaps puffed quinoa or puffed millet is more up your alley. 

The "fish" filling is where you can bring in the most variety, and it's easy to incorporate candy you might already have on hand. Any type of gummy candy will work. Gummy bears work well because of their small size and pretty colors. You'll want to slice them in half lengthwise and place three to four on top of the rice layer. Mini licorice pieces can be used as well. Leave them as is, or peel them to be thinner if needed. Rainbow twists will add more color and just need to be trimmed down to fit. Try using nerds or other small candies as a stand-in for masago, the fish roe commonly used as a sushi garnish. If you want to add a "soy sauce" dip to carry out the sushi theme, melt chocolate in small bowls and serve with chopsticks for dipping.

Can I store the candy sushi if made ahead of time?

If you're going to be serving candy sushi for a party, you can easily make it ahead of time. One option is to store the rolls prior to cutting them. Place them in an airtight container and leave them on the counter until you are ready to serve. You want to avoid putting the rolls in the refrigerator because the cold air will harden the crispy rice layer and the gummy candies. Keeping the sushi in roll form will ensure it stays intact, and you can slice and plate it right before serving or adding to a dessert table.

If you're stacking the rolls, it's important to place parchment paper in between the rolls so they don't stick. If you don't want to take the time to slice the rolls right before taking them out, you can slice them ahead of time. When doing that, if the pieces seem too firm, give them a quick blast in the microwave to soften them up. Usually, 10 seconds will do the trick.

