Make Your Own Candy Sushi With Our Simple Recipe

Sushi is great as a savory meal, but with some creativity, it can work as a sweet treat, too. Developer Miriam Hahn brings us this fun and simple candy sushi recipe to add a bright and colorful touch to the dessert table. It uses Fruit Roll-Ups as the nori, puffed rice cereal treats as the sushi rice, and chewy candy for the filling. This playful spin on sushi brings out the fun at birthday parties, play dates, or a normal afternoon. It doesn't involve the oven and is just right for little hands to get creative in the kitchen.

Hahn says, "I love involving kids in the kitchen, and because the ingredients are shelf stable, it's perfect for a spontaneous activity when boredom strikes. The fact that no special tools or appliances are needed makes it extra easy, and other than sticky hands, cleanup is a breeze also." Little ones will enjoy rolling up their sleeves at their very own sushi-making station equipped with colorful fillings, different color Fruit Roll-Ups, and chewy candies.