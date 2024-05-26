These 2-Ingredient Fruit Roll-Ups Are An Easy Summer Snack That Everyone Will Enjoy

Blueberry cobbler, mango margaritas, and watermelon gazpacho are all ways to take advantage of bountiful summer fruit. However, none of them are as simple or nostalgic as an all-natural, two-ingredient fruit roll-up. Whether you're looking for a fun project to get stuck into with your kids or a chemical-free stroll down memory lane, fruit roll-ups are the recipe you need to try.

All you need to make these childhood treats is your favorite summer fruit and a sweetener. Separate the flesh of the fruit from its seed, peel, skin, or rind and add chunks to a blender to blitz until smooth. Depending on the water content of the fruit in question, you might have to strain excess juice from the pulp through a mesh strainer.

Once you've isolated the pulp, add it to a bowl with a sweetener of your choice, whether it's sugar, honey, maple syrup, or agave nectar. Once the two ingredients are fully combined, pour the sweetened pulp over a parchment-paper-lined baking sheet, tipping the pan until there's an even thin layer. Then, the aim is to dehydrate the fruit slowly in the oven at the lowest temperature for hours; some recipes say 170 degrees Fahrenheit for four hours, while others specify 150 degrees for six to eight hours. When the pulp has turned to leather, let it cool, and then use a pair of scissors to cut the fruit and parchment paper into strips to roll up.