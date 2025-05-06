Birthday Cake Mix Sandwich Cookies Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Birthdays are occasions that call for extra-special desserts, and though a tried-and-true birthday cake is the go-to, it's certainly not the only option. These pretty birthday cake mix sandwich cookies, from recipe developer Jessica Morone, are perfectly festive for birthdays but come together without the fuss of having to decorate an entire cake. Plus, the "cookie" parts of the sandwich are actually made from boxed cake mix, meaning that these treats capture all of the flavor essence of a classic cake, just in convenient handheld cookie sandwich form.

There's another added perk to using boxed cake mix in this recipe, of course, which is that these sandwich cookies are incredibly simple to whip up. As Morone says, "I love these because they are really fun looking, taste just like birthday cake, and are really easy to make." Despite boxed cake mix making up the cookie sandwich portion of the treat, there's still a nice homemade feel from the cream cheese frosting in the middle, a richly sweet and subtly tangy frosting that would work equally as well with a plethora of other cake flavors.