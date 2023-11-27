Vegan Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows Recipe

Vegan marshmallows can be hard to find. Luckily, they are easy to make at home with nothing more complicated than your stand mixer. And even better — you can add your favorite flavors. In this recipe for vegan pumpkin spice marshmallows, we opt for a big dose of sweet fall spiciness. Recipe developer Leah Maroney adds pumpkin pie spices to the mix to make these marshmallows perfect to float on top of your pumpkin spice latte. They're also delicious in vegan desserts, and you can even roast them to make s'mores.

Vegan gelatin helps make the process as fast and easy as it would be with regular gelatin. Aquafaba, which is just a fancy word for "bean water," is the liquid from a can of chickpeas. Surprisingly, it whips up just like egg whites, and it's flavorless, easy to use, and is the perfect way to add fluff to the marshmallows. Just make sure you use canned chickpeas that are lower in sodium. Maroney says, "Cooking down the aquafaba is essential to this recipe. The extra water in the liquid must be cooked out before it is whipped so the marshmallows will be stable."

This recipe can also be used for vegan marshmallow fluff. Instead of pouring the marshmallow into the sugar-dusted pan, just pour it into a jar with an airtight lid and store it in the refrigerator. It will be nicely spreadable and can be used for vegan fluffernutter sandwiches.