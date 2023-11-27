Vegan Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows Recipe
Vegan marshmallows can be hard to find. Luckily, they are easy to make at home with nothing more complicated than your stand mixer. And even better — you can add your favorite flavors. In this recipe for vegan pumpkin spice marshmallows, we opt for a big dose of sweet fall spiciness. Recipe developer Leah Maroney adds pumpkin pie spices to the mix to make these marshmallows perfect to float on top of your pumpkin spice latte. They're also delicious in vegan desserts, and you can even roast them to make s'mores.
Vegan gelatin helps make the process as fast and easy as it would be with regular gelatin. Aquafaba, which is just a fancy word for "bean water," is the liquid from a can of chickpeas. Surprisingly, it whips up just like egg whites, and it's flavorless, easy to use, and is the perfect way to add fluff to the marshmallows. Just make sure you use canned chickpeas that are lower in sodium. Maroney says, "Cooking down the aquafaba is essential to this recipe. The extra water in the liquid must be cooked out before it is whipped so the marshmallows will be stable."
This recipe can also be used for vegan marshmallow fluff. Instead of pouring the marshmallow into the sugar-dusted pan, just pour it into a jar with an airtight lid and store it in the refrigerator. It will be nicely spreadable and can be used for vegan fluffernutter sandwiches.
Gather your ingredients for these vegan pumpkin spice marshmallows
Vegan pumpkin spice marshmallows start, of course, with pumpkin spice. Once combined with cornstarch and powdered sugar, it will be used for dusting the pan as well as the marshmallows themselves. Then the aquafaba, aka the liquid from a can of chickpeas, is cooked down to decrease its water content, and then beaten just like egg whites until stiff peaks form. Cream of tartar is added to help stabilize the aquafaba. Then vegan gelatin is softened in a little water while the sugars are cooked until boiling. The gelatin and vanilla are added to the hot sugar, which is then cooled and then beaten into the aquafaba until thick, glossy peaks form. The marshmallows are finished with more pumpkin spice and then poured into the dusted pan. They take at least 8 hours to set: Don't be afraid to let them set longer, just don't try to rush them. With this recipe, you can make 36 mini marshmallows or 12 larger ones.
Step 1: Mix together the sugar and spices
Combine the powdered sugar, cornstarch, and half of the pumpkin pie spice in a small bowl.
Step 2: Prepare your baking pan.
Spray a 9x9-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
Step 3: Dust the pan with sugar
Generously dust the pan with some of the powdered sugar mix.
Step 4: Reduce the chickpea liquid
Add the aquafaba to a saucepan and cook until reduced by one half.
Step 5: Beat the aquafaba
Add the aquafaba to the bowl of your standmixer. Beat until stiff peaks form.
Step 6: Add cream of tartar
Add in the cream of tartar and beat for another minute.
Step 7: Soften the gelatin
Add the vegan gelatin to a small bowl with ¼ cup of cold water, set aside.
Step 8: Heat the sugars
Combine the sugar, corn syrup and 2 tablespoons of water in a small saucepan. Stir until it comes to a boil.
Step 9: Boil the sugar
Boil until it reaches 245 F, about 10 minutes.
Step 10: Incorporate the gelatin
Slowly whisk the gelatin and vanilla extract into the sugar.
Step 11: Add sugar to aquafaba
Drizzle the sugar mixture into the whipped aquafaba with the mixer running.
Step 12:Beat until glossy and thick
Beat for 12 minutes or until glossy and thick.
Step 13: Add the pumpkin spice
Add in the remaining pumpkin pie spice to the marshmallow mixture and beat until combined.
Step 14: Add marshmallow to dusted pan
Pour the marshmallow into the dusted baking dish and allow to rest for at least 8 hours or until firm.
Step 15: Cut the marshmallows
Transfer the marshmallows to a surface coated with the sugar mixture. Coat a knife or pizza wheel with cooking spray and cut the marshmallows into cubes. Dust with more of the powdered sugar blend.
Step 16: Serve!
To serve, toast, roast, or just enjoy on their own.
What is vegan gelatin?
Regular gelatin is made by cooking animal bones (traditionally pork), so clearly it's not vegan. It is a very stable thickener that has unique properties that create a fluffy texture in marshmallows. Vegan gelatin works the same way and can be found in most health food stores and some grocery stores. Most versions of vegan gelatin contain carrageenan, an extract from seaweed, which acts similarly in that it's gelatinous and firms up when cooled.
Agar agar is another common vegan gelatin, and it is also made from seaweed — a red seaweed variety. It is either sold in flakes or as a powder, but make sure to use the powder if you are replacing the vegan gelatin packs in this recipe. You can use either the boxed vegan gelatin or the agar agar in this recipe. Both can also be ordered online if you can't find them in your health food store. Make sure you don't add too much water to soften the gelatin as any excess liquid will prevent the marshmallows from setting up as they should.
How do I store vegan pumpkin spice marshmallows?
Vegan marshmallows can be stored in an airtight container to keep them soft and fresh. Homemade marshmallows can be very sticky, so make sure to dust them generously with the cornstarch and powdered sugar mixture to prevent them from sticking to each other. You will probably end up using more powdered sugar mix than you think you need.
Once in the airtight container, they can be stored at room temperature for up to 3 days or in the refrigerator for up to 6 days. They will become firmer the longer they are stored at room temperature, uncovered. These marshmallows also freeze exceptionally well. Freeze them in one layer on a sheet pan and then add the frozen marshmallows to a plastic storage bag. They will keep in the freezer for up to 6 months. Pumpkin spice vegan marshmallows thaw very quickly once out of the freezer. We especially like adding frozen marshmallows to hot chocolate.
- ¾ cup powdered sugar
- ⅓ cup cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice, divided
- ½ cup aquafaba (liquid from a can of chickpeas)
- ⅛ teaspoon cream of tartar
- 2 (.25-ounce) packages vegan gelatin substitute
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- ⅔ cup corn syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
|Calories per Serving
|80
|Total Fat
|0.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|20.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|18.6 g
|Sodium
|5.1 mg
|Protein
|0.5 g