10 Creative Ways To Use Sushi Rice
If you take your grain game seriously, sushi rice is an ingredient you should always have on hand. It's perfect for those ultra-popular dishes we know and love, like sushi and onigiri. But what you may not realize is that sushi rice can be used in a ton of different, creative ways. Whether it's rounding out a soup or making a base for some other tasty concoction, sushi rice can play a starring role in a variety of your favorite meals. You don't even need to be a pro at cooking to find recipes that can benefit from its texture and neutral flavor.
We've compiled a list of some of the best, most creative ways to use sushi rice so you can make the most of your stash. After consulting experts like Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and recipe developer Alexa Santos, we've brought all of our favorite uses for sushi rice together all in one place. The next time you're looking for a way to use up that extra sushi rice in the pantry — or you're just looking for ways to innovate with one of your favorite ingredients — this list can guide you in the right direction.
Create healthy grain bowls with sushi rice
Sometimes you can just keep it simple when it comes to serving and preparing sushi rice — especially on those busy days when you just need to get a healthy dinner on the table fast. Grain bowls are a great option. "Sushi rice can be a versatile and healthy component in a variety of meals," explains Lisa Richards from The Candida Diet. "To use it healthily, try incorporating it into grain bowls."
Using sushi rice this way really couldn't be easier. First, you'll want to cook your sushi rice, making sure to use the correct rice-to-water ratio as outlined on the package. Then, start thinking about the other ingredients you want to include in your grain bowl. "Combine cooked sushi rice with a variety of fresh vegetables, such as spinach, bell peppers, and carrots, and top it with a lean protein source like grilled chicken or tofu," Richards suggests. The options here really are endless. Essentially, you can just add whatever protein and veggies you have in the fridge, mix it all up, and enjoy your filling, sushi rice-based meal.
Add sushi rice to your favorite soup
There are times when you'll want to whip up a light, fresh soup recipe. In that case, maybe prioritize the veggies and just enjoy a small piece of bread on the side. In other instances, though, you may want to add more bulk to your soup to ensure it's filling enough to satisfy your family after a long day at work and/or school. That's when you may want to consider cooking rice in your soup broth. This is a great way to make a basic soup heartier without adding in too much meat.
So, why use sushi rice? Well, that's because it offers your soup a unique textural touch. If you actually cook the sushi rice in the soup with the other ingredients, it will give the finished broth a silky, creamy texture. This is ideal for those who prefer not to add dairy to their soups or just want an extra layer of texture in their favorite recipe. Try it with a basic vegetable soup for a super-easy, cost-effective, and healthy meal. Don't want a super starchy soup? You can also just cook the sushi rice separately and ladle the finished soup over the rice.
Use sushi rice as a base for savory rice porridge
Rice porridge, or congee, is found in many Asian cuisines. It boasts a creamy texture and a comforting, warming flavor that is perfect for enjoying any time of day– especially for breakfast. And if the idea of digging into a bowl of steaming hot savory rice porridge is your idea of starting the day off on the right foot, you're in the right place. "For a creative breakfast option, consider using sushi rice as a base for a warm, savory porridge, [and] adding vegetables and a poached egg," says Lisa Richards. She notes that using sushi rice in this way will create a meal that's "balanced, flavorful, and rich in nutrients."
To ensure your congee is cooked to perfection, make sure to keep stirring it while it's cooking. That way, instead of getting normal sushi rice, all that rice will break down into a filling broth that serves as a perfect base for a wide variety of toppings, ranging from a poached egg, like Richards suggests, to heartier add-ons like pork or grilled onions.
Create a base for your stir-fry with sushi rice
When you have a recipe idea that you can't wait to make, it's easy to forget the little details. For example, say you're making a new stir-fry. You've picked up the vegetables and protein you need, you've created a sauce, and you have everything cooking in the pan, almost ready to be devoured. But you still need a base for your dish — something to round it out and give it more substance, a carb that will bring everything together in one nice, delicious package. This is where sticky rice comes in; it's a perfect base for stir-fries and similar dishes.
So, before you finish your stir-fry dish, make sure to prepare your sushi rice. Not only will you want to cook the rice, but you should also season it for the best results. Add some kombu to the cooking liquid so you can start off your rice with the most flavorful of bases. Stir in some rice vinegar, salt, and sugar after the rice is done cooking, and you'll have the tastiest homemade seasoned sushi rice you've ever tried. Dollop some of your stir fry on top, and you'll have a simple, easy dinner that always hits the spot.
Make sticky rice buns
A traditional sandwich always hits the spot. But if you're looking for a way to switch up your sandwich routine, you may want to consider omitting the bread and substituting a different carb in its place. Whether you're trying to avoid gluten or you're just looking for a more texturally interesting sandwich experience, consider using sushi rice to make sticky rice buns. Since sticky rice, well, sticks together, it's the perfect ingredient to make a bun with. After you shape it, you can make it the base for your favorite sandwich ingredients.
If you want to invoke the flavors of your favorite takeout order, consider adding raw fish, avocado, spicy mayo, or other ingredients that you'd typically find in sushi rolls. On the other hand, you could take things more in the direction of a classic burger by adding a patty and toppings like lettuce, onions, and tomatoes. Feel free to get creative and use the ingredients you have on-hand in the fridge. The result will be a creative, flavorful sandwich you may not be able to find at your local burger spot.
Mix sushi rice into salads for a more filling lunch
A salad can be a light, refreshing lunch that won't make you tired or wear you down for the rest of the day. Although on some days, some crunchy vegetables and a bit of protein can do the trick, on other days, you might want a salad that's a bit more substantial. That's where sushi rice can come in. By adding it to your salads, you can make your favorite recipes more filling while still focusing on the flavor profiles you love.
"Sushi rice can also be used in salads by mixing it with beans, fresh herbs, and a citrus-based dressing for a nutritious, satisfying meal," says Lisa Richards. However, you don't have to stick to these ingredients if they don't appeal to you or you don't happen to have them on hand. You can add other ingredients, like lettuce, peppers, tomatoes, or mushrooms, to your sushi rice-based salad. Or, you can also choose to add in a bit of meat for a heartier dish. Whatever you choose to add to your sushi rice salad, you're undoubtedly in for a tasty lunch or light dinner.
Create a sushi rice waffle
Love the flavors of sushi but don't have the rolling skills to do it well at home? No worries — you're not alone. Luckily, you can capture those ingredients and flavors in different, more creative ways that might just have you rethinking your takeout sushi routine. One easy way to make "sushi" at home? Create a sushi-inspired meal with your waffle maker. It's not as difficult as it sounds. You know that waffle iron that's sitting in a dusty corner of your kitchen, just waiting to be used? Well, take it out and power it up, because it can transform a small portion of rice into a crispy sushi rice waffle. Place that rice in your waffle maker and press down, then wait. In a matter of minutes, you'll have a sushi rice waffle that can be used as a base for whatever sushi ingredients you have on hand.
To keep things simple, layer your sushi rice waffle with some sliced avocado and a boiled or poached egg, then sprinkle some sesame seeds on top. If you're feeling a bit more adventurous, chop up some fresh tuna or salmon, combine it with the sauce of your choice, and enjoy a textural "sushi" experience you'll never forget.
Try making your own sushi burrito
It's fun to make sushi rolls at home, but let's be honest: Making several of them for dinner can be a big undertaking — especially if you're not an experienced sushi maker. If you want to keep things a bit simpler and avoid having to make several of the exact same rolls, you may want to think about making your own sushi burrito instead. Essentially, this means making one big sushi roll and stuffing it with all of your favorite fillings, like raw fish, cucumber, carrots, and pickled ginger. That way, you only have to figure out how to roll it all up once, and when you cut it open, you'll get to enjoy a beautiful cross-section of "burrito" that makes for a great photo.
Although sushi rice tends to stick together well, it can fall apart if that's all you're using as your burrito replacement. But, wrapping nori around the sushi rice will give you a bit more structure. For extra ease when it comes to eating, wrap the entire burrito in paper before you cut it in half; it'll make things less messy.
Create your own stuffed avocado sushi boats
Many sushi lovers like avocado in their sushi, but what if avocado was actually the star of the show? That's exactly what you'll get when you make stuffed avocado sushi boats. "Sushi rice is so versatile and delicious. I love using it to create my stuffed avocado sushi boats," explains recipe developer Alexa Santos. The process of making these sushi boats is quite simple. Start with the avocado itself. "All you need to do is open the avocados and remove the pit. Then, stuff the center holes with sushi rice," explains Santos.
Next up is the toppings. Think about what you normally like in your sushi rolls, and buy those ingredients from the store. Then, start building your boats. "On top of the rice, you can add your favorite sushi proteins (i.e. spicy tuna, salmon, [and] shrimp)," she says. Once your protein is taken care of, move on to the veggies, seasonings, and sauces. "I also like to mix in some diced cucumber, sliced green onion, and sauces." The best part? You can create riffs on this recipe using whatever you're craving or have on hand. "The options are endless, and this is such a fun, creative, and tasty dish," Santos explains.
Make your spring rolls heartier
Spring rolls are a great option for a light, nutrient-dense lunch. But sometimes, you need more than just veggies, protein, and a rice paper roll to hold you over until dinner. If you're feeling a bit hungrier than usual, you may want to make your spring rolls heartier by adding some sushi rice to the recipe. Start by making your seasoned sushi rice with rice vinegar, sugar, and salt. Don't forget to cook the rice with some kombu if you really want to harness some extra flavor.
Then, it's time to start building your rolls. Dip the rice paper in water, then lay it out on a plate. Put some rice down on the paper to build the base for your roll. Then, start with tofu or meat, and add in whatever other toppings you want to add. These filling, hearty spring rolls make for a tasty lunch that will tide you over until your next meal.