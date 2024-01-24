No, Sticky And Sushi Rice Are Not The Same Thing

A common misconception people have is that sticky and sushi rice are interchangeable. The truth is that the distinction between sticky and sushi rice is vital to note, especially when you're exploring Asian cuisine. Firstly, sticky rice is also known as sweet or glutinous rice. Many people think glutinous means that it contains gluten, but that would be glutenous. Like all rice, sticky or glutinous rice is gluten-free, and "glutinous" means "glue-like" or "gummy."

Glutinous or sticky rice, whether in flour or whole form, imparts a sticky, bouncy, and stretchy consistency after cooking. This rice variety is high in amylopectin and lower in amylose, resulting in a sticky, chewy texture perfect for sweet and savory dishes. It's the foundation for making desserts like mochi and rice cakes and other sweet and savory steamed dishes across different cultures. For instance, you can pair steamed sticky rice with curries in Thai cuisine. Across Chinese cuisine, you find sticky rice steamed in lotus leaves to make zongzi. In Vietnamese cuisine, you can enjoy sticky rice for dessert as a pudding known as che dau trang.

Each grain of sticky rice comes very white, large, and opaque. Once cooked, it loses the opaqueness, shines, and becomes tacky and sticky. Sushi rice, on the other hand, is less sticky post-cooking and differs significantly from sticky rice.