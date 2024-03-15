The Flavorful Difference Between Nigiri And Onigiri

In Japan, rice is a central component of cuisine and has been a staple of the diet for almost three millennia. Found in different varieties and preparations, it's helpful to be well-versed in its range to understand the nation's cuisine. Dishes like the ingredient-topped donburi and the world-famous sushi are easy to delineate. However, preparations like nigiri and onigiri are trickier.

After all, both are made from pressed shapes of short-grain rice, paired with a ranging assortment of proteins. Yet their styles of enjoyment couldn't be more different. Onigiri is a convenient snack, crafted in varying shapes and sometimes stuffed for a filling pick-me-up. Conversely, nigiri are meticulously formed morsels of rice topped with high-quality — oftentimes raw — seafood. Expect to find both in a wide-ranging array of variations as well as restaurant settings. Each style is worth a try; their distinct taste and tradition showcase the versatility of rice in Japanese cuisine.