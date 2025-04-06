The Cultural Delicacy Fruit Roll-Up Snacks Were Based On

For snackers of a certain age, there's a great deal of nostalgia tied to Fruit Roll-Ups. Memories of snacking on and trading the sweet treat during school lunch; of balling the whole thing up before eating; of unrolling the roll-up and tearing out the shapes and characters from the fruity canvas. The snack continues to be a hit with Americans, regardless of age, many of whom may be unaware that this popular treat is based on a cultural delicacy from the Middle East.

While elementary and middle schoolers may have fond memories of the chewy snack when it was introduced in the 1980s, Fruit Roll-Ups' history goes back further. Long before Fruit Roll-Ups were used for food hacks, its origins began with a snack called amardeen, a fruit leather made from apricots that sprang from the mind of George Shalhoub in a small New York City Syrian community.

Around the turn of the 20th century, Shalhoub owned a sweets shop and one of his most curious offerings was amardeen, a concoction that was simply sheets of sticky apricot paste imported from Syria. Known locally as shoe leather for its texture, children with pocket money could buy a piece — cut from a sheet by a clerk — for just a few cents and enjoy the fruity treat that could be considered a chewier forerunner of a jawbreaker.