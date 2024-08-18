Homemade Raspberry Marshmallows Recipe

Candy making is an interesting sub-section of dessert making that has aspects of chemistry and culinary magic thrown in. While most recipes do require the use of a candy thermometer, the end result is always worth the effort. Store-bought marshmallows pale in comparison to homemade — literally in the case of these vibrant raspberry marshmallows. If you're new to candy making, marshmallow is a fairly easy place to start that is quite forgiving of beginner's errors. If you have the tools and ability to whip sugar with a high-speed mixer, you can make marshmallows.

These particular marshmallows highlight ruby-red summer raspberries. Each square of marshmallow is coated in a tart and tangy raspberry sugar that adds flavor to the marshmallow and provides a bright pink hue to the squares. Though they require a few steps to assemble, these rosy marshmallows are both beautiful and delicious, and once made they can last up to a week when stored at room temperature, ready to be eaten as a sweet treat any time your heart desires. Recipe developer Taylor Murray walks us through the steps to make this fruity candy.