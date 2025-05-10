Our Pink Lemonade Sheet Cake Is Terrifically Tart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One treat we always associate with warmer weather is lemonade, and pink lemonade — a treat that owes its origins to the circus – is even more fun than the yellow kind. While we love it as a beverage, it may be even better in the form of a cake. As recipe developer Jessica Morone says of her pink lemonade sheet cake, "It's a fun twist on a classic flavor, and it's perfect for the spring and summer season." She calls the cake's flavor bright and citrusy, and says of the appearance, "The pink color makes it eye-catching and festive."

This is the kind of cake that would be great to bring to a picnic or barbecue, while it would also be perfect for a birthday party (especially if the guest of honor's favorite color is pink). It would be well-suited for Mother's Day, too, and its pastel hue would also work for Easter. In fact, you could even make this pink lemonade cake for Valentine's Day, since the color scheme fits right in, and who wouldn't want a little taste of summer in the middle of February?