Lemonade, a summertime staple, is the very definition of simplicity. Most lemonade recipes start with one part sugar (often in the form of a simple syrup) to one part lemon juice mixed into anywhere from one to seven parts water, depending on how intense you want the flavor to be. But people in different parts of the world enjoy lemonade differently. Turkish lemonade uses the entire lemon, pith and all, which is grated and rubbed into the sugar, added at the end as a fresh garnish, or boiled into a simple syrup. In Paris, lemonade is served fully deconstructed with separate containers of lemon juice, water, and simple syrup that everyone mixes to taste for themselves at the table. And in North Africa and Portugal, lemonade is enjoyed with cold brew coffee.

This quintessential combination is more than classic — it's ancient. In 10th century Egypt, records describe a beverage known as qatarmizat, which was made with lemon juice and sugar. In the 1600s, Parisian vendors sold lemonade made with carbonated water from tanks they carried through the streets like backpacks. The beverage was so popular that peels filled the streets, where the limonene in the discarded peels poisoned fleas and stopped the raging bubonic plague. The earliest American lemonade recipes were more dessert than beverage, mixed with raw egg whites and frozen or whipped, but by the mid-1800s lemonade had become a hot (or, rather, cold) commodity at circuses and fairs.