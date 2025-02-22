5 Foolproof Tips For Rolling Sushi Like A Pro
While many of us love a sushi night, it's not the easiest dish to prepare at home. Sticky fingers, subpar ingredients, a lack of tools, and — let's face it, a lack of experience can lead even the most dedicated sushi eaters to disappointment when trying to make it. More often than not, you'll end up spending almost as much on ingredients as at one of the country's best sushi restaurants — from New York City to San Francisco. However, if you want to get beyond ordering in, and start to make top-grade sushi rolls at home, chef Kazuo Yoshida has all the advice you need.
Born and raised in Nagasaki, Yoshida eventually moved to New York City, where he spent three decades working to become known as "One of the most masterful sushi chefs in the city," according to food writer and critic Tejal Rao. Now co-executive chef and leader of the sushi program at Umi Atlanta, Kazuo Yoshida is a true expert who can help you get better at making sushi from the comfort of your own kitchen.
From the ingredients you use to the tools you need, Yoshida has five foolproof tips for rolling sushi like a pro, to save you from yet another Uber Eats bill.
Buy the freshest ingredients possible
When we asked Yoshida for sushi rolling tips, his very first comment was, "The easiest way to elevate your sushi is by buying the freshest ingredients possible." Fortunately, this also happens to be one of the easiest tips to follow — and it all begins with where you shop. Obviously, the highlight of any sushi roll is the fish you use. The best place to source very fresh fish is at a local fish market or an Asian grocery store. If those aren't an option, we have a roundup of 13 grocery stores that offer high quality fresh seafood where you can get all of your ingredients.
It's not just about where you shop, but how you shop. Fish labeling is full of falsehoods, and seafood fraud is a widespread issue, but at-home sushi chefs should make sure they know the difference between sushi-grade and sashimi-grade fish, because contrary to popular belief, those terms aren't governed by the FDA. So, as well as understanding the regulations behind those terms, you should be using your eyes, sense of smell, and common sense when buying fish. If you're making rolls with other ingredients like fresh fruit or vegetables, make sure you're buying and using them when they're ripe. If you want to go above and beyond, stick with using produce and fish that are in season for the most optimal flavors.
On the other hand, while sustainable sushi lovers should consider consuming less Alaskan king salmon, vegetarians and vegans might choose to opt for one of the two unexpected fruits you can use to make vegan tuna instead.
Wet your hands prior to rolling
After using fresh ingredients, the second sushi rolling tip that Kazuo Yoshida shared with us was to wet your hands first. Doing so will help prevent the rice from sticking to fingers, making the overall process much smoother — and significantly less messy. Just don't use so much water that you dampen the rice and cause it to crumble apart.
Traditional sushi chefs keep a small bowl filled with a mixture of water and rice vinegar at their work station for this exact reason — dipping their fingers into it anytime they get sticky. The solution is similar to what is used to season sushi rice. The vinegar adds a subtle yet complementary flavor to the rice, but also works with the starches to create a tenacious texture.
Made with a ratio of a ¼ cup of vinegar for every cup of water, sushi chefs also use the mixture to coat the surface of their rice bowls and wipe their knives to keep them from sticking. This added bit of advice leads us to Yoshida's next tip about keeping everything clean.
Always use a clean cutting board and a sharp knife
Using a clean cutting board and using a sharp knife when preparing sushi may seem pretty obvious, but keeping everything clean (and organized) while you work is worth repeating. The reason for utmost cleanliness of knives and boards is not only because you're using them to prepare raw fish — posing a risk for cross contamination — but also because you don't want any off flavors rubbing off on it. Sushi is prized for its simplicity and balance, and any remnants from last night's chopped garlic or the bacon you sliced for breakfast could throw it all off. Just make sure you're cleaning your cutting boards and knives after each use.
A simple rule to follow is to use plastic cutting boards (like this large sturdy one from Amazon) for your raw meat and fish and save the wood ones for fruits or vegetables. Having said that, most sushi chefs actually prefer using special wood cutting boards for sushi because they're a lot less hard on their knives. In that case, you may need to use a specific board just for sushi making, either a bamboo one, or a special rubberized one. A dull knife will certainly make it impossible to achieve the proper slicing technique for melt in your mouth tuna sashimi and the way you cut your fish can make or break your sushi. So, keeping your knives sharp is a good idea, entailing a lot of things, from knowing when to hone, to the kind of cutting board you use.
Use a rolling mat, every time
Aside from the ingredients and your hands, cutting boards, and knives, Kazuo Yoshida told us, "You 100% need a sushi rolling mat to shape the roll uniformly. The dry seaweed is prone to tear easily and may also stick to your wet hands." A bamboo sushi rolling mat can be purchased for under $4 via Amazon, and while it can be tempting to use something like a cloth towel instead, Yoshida says they're an essential tool.
In fact, Yoshida admits trying the cloth towel method once himself, saying, "In desperation, I once used a cloth towel to try and make a roll, but I don't recommend that method." Instead, if you find yourself with all the sushi ingredients and no roller, he suggests you make a hand roll, also known as temaki sushi. Japanese hand rolls are the perfect grab and go snack, and unlike sushi rolls, they have an easy to form cone shape as opposed to a uniform cylinder one. "Even though the shape is different, it can be just as delicious," he said.
Don't believe him? Look no further than our charred avocado hand roll recipe for proof — no sushi roller required.
Cut your rolls right away
Our last question to Kazuo Yoshida was perhaps the most debated: Should you let sushi rest after rolling and before slicing, or should you cut it right away? A lot of people swear by the former, claiming that the time between rolling and slicing allows the rice and ingredients to settle and stick into their rolled up shape. But Yoshida was unequivocal, saying, "I recommend cutting it right away."
Apparently, if you let your roll rest for too long you risk the nori becoming too moist. This, in turn, can cause your roll to be very difficult to cut through cleanly and risks tearing it completely apart. With that, follow Yoshida's advice and cut it as soon as you're finished rolling it. Using a clean cutting board and a clean, sharp knife dipped in water or vinegar water when you do so will bring all of this sushi master's tips home.
This rule also applies when you're preparing homemade sushi in advance. Sushi is always best eaten fresh, but should you be preparing for a party, its best to cut your pieces right away, cover them in plastic wrap, store them in an airtight container, and place them in your fridge immediately.