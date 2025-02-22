5 Foolproof Tips For Rolling Sushi Like A Pro

While many of us love a sushi night, it's not the easiest dish to prepare at home. Sticky fingers, subpar ingredients, a lack of tools, and — let's face it, a lack of experience can lead even the most dedicated sushi eaters to disappointment when trying to make it. More often than not, you'll end up spending almost as much on ingredients as at one of the country's best sushi restaurants — from New York City to San Francisco. However, if you want to get beyond ordering in, and start to make top-grade sushi rolls at home, chef Kazuo Yoshida has all the advice you need.

Born and raised in Nagasaki, Yoshida eventually moved to New York City, where he spent three decades working to become known as "One of the most masterful sushi chefs in the city," according to food writer and critic Tejal Rao. Now co-executive chef and leader of the sushi program at Umi Atlanta, Kazuo Yoshida is a true expert who can help you get better at making sushi from the comfort of your own kitchen.

From the ingredients you use to the tools you need, Yoshida has five foolproof tips for rolling sushi like a pro, to save you from yet another Uber Eats bill.