Japanese Hand Rolls Make For The Perfect Grab-And-Go Snack
The world of snacking is a vast and wondrous one. Whether you want salty, sweet, or any combination in between, there's a snack to fit your on-the-go lifestyle. Often, sushi is seen as a more sit-down type of delicacy that requires time set aside to indulge; however, this isn't always the case. In fact, if you're looking for the right snack that is both filling and portable, look no further than a delicious Japanese hand roll, also known as temaki sushi. The hand roll almost resembles a small ice cream cone in shape but is actually a sheet of seaweed wrapped around rice and fish filling for a delightfully savory treat that can't be beaten. Making your own temaki is a great way to act on your impulses to produce an immediately fulfilling snack.
Of the many different types of sushi, temaki is an excellent grab-and-go snack for multiple reasons. For one, its compact size packs a big punch of filling flavor all in a handheld format meaning no chopsticks are required. It's also relatively simple to prepare, even if you're looking for a type of sushi that doesn't contain raw fish. To properly make a Japanese hand roll, you'll need to gather the basic elements of sushi, including sticky rice, seaweed, and your favorite fillings, be they fish or otherwise. Assemble all your ingredients on the diagonal of your sheet of seaweed, roll it all up, and indulge immediately.
Tips for temaki sushi snacking
Despite the observable differences between maki and temaki sushi, you will find that you can easily utilize any of your favorite sushi recipes to fill up a hand roll. If using raw fish, make sure that it is sashimi grade and safe to consume raw. If you're using only vegetables such as in a charred avocado hand roll recipe, then the only concern will be preparing and seasoning your vegetables to suit your tastes. Having a reliable simple seasoned sushi rice recipe is also excellent if you know you will be preparing temaki for a quick snack. The right seaweed sheets, or nori, are also of the utmost importance and individual sheets can make a great snack in the context of a sushi roll or even on their own.
Making the perfect temaki sushi snack is really about having all the elements fresh and at hand so you can roll, grab, and go. Because Japanese hand rolls are meant to be portable, you'll want to cut down on any extraneous sauces to avoid a mess. Using a standard spicy tuna recipe or a California roll are both great choices. A simple dollop of wasabi or a dip of soy sauce prior to assembling is great with raw fish. Having your fresh selections of your favorite sprouts or cucumbers for slicing is also a good idea. Any way you roll it, your temaki sushi will be fantastic.