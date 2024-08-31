Japanese Hand Rolls Make For The Perfect Grab-And-Go Snack

The world of snacking is a vast and wondrous one. Whether you want salty, sweet, or any combination in between, there's a snack to fit your on-the-go lifestyle. Often, sushi is seen as a more sit-down type of delicacy that requires time set aside to indulge; however, this isn't always the case. In fact, if you're looking for the right snack that is both filling and portable, look no further than a delicious Japanese hand roll, also known as temaki sushi. The hand roll almost resembles a small ice cream cone in shape but is actually a sheet of seaweed wrapped around rice and fish filling for a delightfully savory treat that can't be beaten. Making your own temaki is a great way to act on your impulses to produce an immediately fulfilling snack.

Of the many different types of sushi, temaki is an excellent grab-and-go snack for multiple reasons. For one, its compact size packs a big punch of filling flavor all in a handheld format meaning no chopsticks are required. It's also relatively simple to prepare, even if you're looking for a type of sushi that doesn't contain raw fish. To properly make a Japanese hand roll, you'll need to gather the basic elements of sushi, including sticky rice, seaweed, and your favorite fillings, be they fish or otherwise. Assemble all your ingredients on the diagonal of your sheet of seaweed, roll it all up, and indulge immediately.