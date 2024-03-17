The Simple Difference Between Maki And Temaki Sushi

The Japanese custom of serving morsels of fish with lightly seasoned rice has become increasingly popular around the world as we look for healthy ways to include more seafood in our diets. Sustainable, quality, sushi-grade fish is also now easier to source farther inland thanks to a combination of consumer demand and the growing list of companies that ship almost everywhere, so going out for sushi is more accessible than ever these days. Whether you're a sushi novice or a frequent visitor to your local sushi bar, understanding the traditional names on the menu is key to placing an order for exactly the bite you hope for.

Two sushi styles, maki and temaki, have similar names that might be easy to mix up, but you'll get a very different result if you happen to use the wrong word. Both of these types of sushi include rice, fish or vegetables, and crispy nori seaweed, but they're shaped differently. Maki sushi is rolled in a cylinder, sliced into discs, and is available in different versions: smaller, larger, and inside out. Temaki, also called hand-roll, is constructed by forming a cone shape with the nori wrapper. All of the rice, fish, vegetables, and seasonings are neatly contained inside.