14 Things You Should Know About Sustainable Sushi

Since the 1960s, our global seafood consumption has increased by 228%. Growing concerns over the future of our oceans are pushing chefs and consumers to reconsider their relationships with seafood. Though sushi is a rice-based dish, it's synonymous with fish, and the number of sushi restaurants in the United States has increased an average of 4% each year since 2018. Many of these restaurants rely on the same few varieties of seafood to satisfy their clientele and sustain their businesses, but some chefs are pushing back on the norm.

At Sozai, a sustainable sushi restaurant in Metro Detroit, Chef and Owner Hajime Sato only works with a select few varieties of seafood. This past year, Sato was one of five chefs nominated for the James Beard Award for "Outstanding Chef" for his work in sustainable sushi, though he thinks this distinction is silly. ("There should be no 'sustainable sushi chef,'" says Sato. "It should all be sustainable.") We sat down with Sato to discuss what he thinks diners should know about the sustainable sushi trend and whether or not he believes it's possible to operate more restaurants like his. (Spoiler alert: Sato knows it's not only possible but necessary, though he's candid about the hard road ahead for aspiring proprietors.)