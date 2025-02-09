Sushi-Grade Vs Sashimi-Grade Fish: What's The Difference?

With more than 16,000 sushi restaurants in the U.S., it's safe to say that eating raw fish as has become part of the mainstream national diet. But while we might be happy nibbling our way through a plate of sushi and sashimi when dining out, a lot of people are less comfortable preparing it at home, instead opting for sushi that doesn't require raw fish. Part of this is the concern around contracting foodborne illnesses from raw fish, which is where you might be on the lookout for fish labeled sushi grade or sashimi grade. So, what's the difference between the two, and is one better than the other?

The most important thing to understand is that neither of these terms relates to food safety or quality as regulated by the FDA. They are essentially sales terms used to make customers feel more comfortable about the standard of the fish that they are buying. The idea is that all sushi-grade fish is safe to serve and eat raw, while sashimi grade represents a higher quality that will give you a better taste experience, however the terms are often used interchangeably. While these claims of safety and quality might well be true regarding the particular cuts of fish you're looking at, they are determined entirely by the seller, so it's up to the customer to buy from a trustworthy source.