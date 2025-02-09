Sushi-Grade Vs Sashimi-Grade Fish: What's The Difference?
With more than 16,000 sushi restaurants in the U.S., it's safe to say that eating raw fish as has become part of the mainstream national diet. But while we might be happy nibbling our way through a plate of sushi and sashimi when dining out, a lot of people are less comfortable preparing it at home, instead opting for sushi that doesn't require raw fish. Part of this is the concern around contracting foodborne illnesses from raw fish, which is where you might be on the lookout for fish labeled sushi grade or sashimi grade. So, what's the difference between the two, and is one better than the other?
The most important thing to understand is that neither of these terms relates to food safety or quality as regulated by the FDA. They are essentially sales terms used to make customers feel more comfortable about the standard of the fish that they are buying. The idea is that all sushi-grade fish is safe to serve and eat raw, while sashimi grade represents a higher quality that will give you a better taste experience, however the terms are often used interchangeably. While these claims of safety and quality might well be true regarding the particular cuts of fish you're looking at, they are determined entirely by the seller, so it's up to the customer to buy from a trustworthy source.
Is all fish safe to eat raw?
Although the FDA doesn't regulate the use of the terms sushi grade or sashimi grade, there are guidelines surrounding what makes fish safe for raw consumption. One of the biggest concerns when eating raw fish is the presence of parasites, which would usually be killed during the cooking process. In order for fish to be considered safe to eat raw, either at home or in a restaurant, the FDA advises freezing the fish at -4 degrees Fahrenheit for seven days, or flash freezing at -31 degrees Fahrenheit for a total of 15 hours. This doesn't just apply to fish used for sushi, but any raw fish dishes like ceviche or tartare.
Different fish are more at risk than others of coming into contact with parasites, and this is where it gets complicated when it comes to eating Japanese food. Salmon and tuna, two of the most popular types of fish used in sushi, can be exempt from these FDA requirements. This includes farmed salmon and tuna, as the food source is controlled, and some wild-caught varieties of tuna including yellowfin and bigeye. At the other end of the scale, freshwater fish is considered highly susceptible to parasites and should not be eaten raw.
Buying fish for sushi and sashimi
Working with the assumption that you have found a reputable seller from which to buy your fish, the labels sushi-grade and sashimi-grade may still be of some value. For fish labeled sushi-grade, it should mean that the shop has complied with all of the above regulations for handling the fish and your purchase will be safe to turn into nigiri, maki, or hand rolls. If you have any doubts about buying salmon or tuna, look for pieces that have been previously frozen, even though it is not a requirement.
Some sellers will attach the label of sashimi grade to fish that they consider of a higher quality or better taste. This might mean that it's simply fresher and more care has been given to handling, but can also refer to fish with a higher fat content. Just as with marbled beef, the fattiness contributes to a richer flavored cut of fish that can be enjoyed simply as is.